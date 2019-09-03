Entertainment: Heavy load of concerts at Bank of NH Stage

The Ballroom Thieves will play at Bank of NH Stage on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts
Music

Wednesday

  • Steven Chagnon at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Bear Brook Podcast: Stories From the Stage at Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • The Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Charlie Chronopoulos at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • The Ballroom Thieves with Gentle Temper at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Eric Klaxton and Scott Kiefner outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Amythyst Kiah at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Steve Grill and Henry LaLiberte at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Sunday

  • Alex Cohen at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Jacob Jolliff Band with Rockspring Duo at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Swingin’ Dance Party at Area 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Theater

  • National Theatre Live in HD Video presents Small Island at Bank of NH Stage at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • First Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Luce (R/2019/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:55

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:55

Thursday: 2:05

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:45

The Farewell (PG/2019/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25

Thursday: 2:10

Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love (R/2019/102 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Mamma Mia! (PG-13/2008/108 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

