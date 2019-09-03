Entertainment: Heavy load of concerts at Bank of NH Stage

Music
Wednesday
- Steven Chagnon at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Bear Brook Podcast: Stories From the Stage at Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- The Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Charlie Chronopoulos at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- The Ballroom Thieves with Gentle Temper at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Eric Klaxton and Scott Kiefner outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Amythyst Kiah at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Steve Grill and Henry LaLiberte at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Sunday
- Alex Cohen at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Jacob Jolliff Band with Rockspring Duo at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Swingin’ Dance Party at Area 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Theater
- National Theatre Live in HD Video presents Small Island at Bank of NH Stage at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- First Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Luce (R/2019/109 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:55
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:55
Thursday: 2:05
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:45
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:45
The Farewell (PG/2019/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25
Thursday: 2:10
Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love (R/2019/102 min.)
Tuesday: 7:30
Wednesday: 7:30
Mamma Mia! (PG-13/2008/108 min.)
Thursday: 7
All movie times are p.m.