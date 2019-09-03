Bulletin Board: Thrift shop sales, film fest, comedy and more

Comedian Mike Koutrobis will be the headliner of the next Comedy Club at Tandy's Pub show on Sept. 12. Courtesy of Doris Ballard

Thrift shop for St. Paul’s Church

The Chapter Two thrift shop of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces the following sales of clothing, shoes and household goods for infants, children, women and men:

Everything in the shop is half price from Tuesday (Sept. 3) to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plus, a $5 fill-a-bag sale will be held from Sunday to Sept. 12 and Sept. 16-19. Fall merchandise starts on Sept. 23. Enter from 21 Centre St. Cash only.

Proceeds from thrift shop sales support the many diverse ministries of St. Paul’s.

Nina Bonney

ConcordTV Youth Video Camp fest

ConcordTV will be rolling out the red carpet for creative videographers, ages 9 to 14, their families, friends and the general pubic on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. sharp at Red River Theatres in Concord! This is the fourth annual Youth Film Festival of ConcordTV Video Camp filmmakers and promises to be the biggest and most exciting one yet!

Almost 60 campers have participated in the last year, writing, directing, acting and editing in over 25 short videos that will premiere on Red River’s big screen. The very special event includes interviews on the red carpet, poster signing, welcoming remarks, the screening, fun auction of posters and movie props, plus awards in over 15 categories including “audience favorite movie” that attending audience members get to vote for!

ConcordTV staff, including instructors Josh and Matt, will be on hand to meet and greet and lead the cheering for these awesome creative kids who’ve assembled some amazing works for everyone to see up on the big screen.

Special guests include David Parker of Parker Education and Matthew Newton of NH Film Office. Seating is limited – advance purchase is recommended. Admission is a $5 donation for ages 15-plus (through redrivertheatres.org.). Ages 14 and under are free. Tickets may be available through ConcordTV – call 226-8872.

Jim Webber

Donate to Not Just Clothing drive

The Epilepsy Foundation and East Congregational Church are working together on a “Not Just Clothing” drive! Many clean and dry fabric items qualify, including clothing, uniforms, costumes, linens, towels, drapes/curtains, sheets, tablecloths, cloth napkins, blankets, bedspreads, comforters, shoes, cloth tote bags and pocketbooks. All items must be clean and in very good condition, with no repairs needed. Donations can be dropped off at any time in the orange bin at the top of the ramp on the south side of the church at 51 Mountain Road. Please bring donations in plastic bags. We will be collecting donations through October. For questions or directions, go to eastchurchucc.org or call 224-9242.

Kay Garrigan

VNA offers spousal loss group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Spousal Loss Group on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Havenwood Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Avenue.

These eight-week adult grief discussion groups help people who are dealing with the death of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, feelings and challenges associated with grieving. Facilitators and participants share tools they have learned that have been helpful in their grief journey.

Registration is required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Concord Chorale Open Sing

Singers interested in making beautiful music with the Concord Chorale and meeting new Music Director Jenny Cooper are invited to Open Sing next Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Preview the new repertoire and schedule an audition. Rehearsal space is in the Concord High School band room, 170 Warren St. Enter through the Fruit Street side door near Pleasant Street. For directions, use Google Maps. Call 731-8269 or email info@concordchorale.org. For more information, go to concordchorale.org or see us on Facebook.

The Concord Chorale is an auditioned vocal ensemble, dedicated to excellence in the performance of choral music for the cultural enrichment and enjoyment of its audience and its members.

Nina Bonney

Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub

Now that the kids are back to school, it’s a perfect time for the adults to take a break and treat themselves to a fun night out. Come to Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square, on Thursday, Sept. 12, for an evening of great standup comedy.

The night kicks off with popular comedian and host Greg Boggis, and features headliner Mark Koutrobis, who has had an outstanding comedy career since he began performing over 20 years ago in Boston. Mike’s witty and sarcastic commentary has brought him to clubs, colleges and corporations throughout North America, appearing alongside some of the top headliners in the world. He has also appeared in various motion pictures such as Ghostbusters with Melissa McCarthy.

Presented by Laughta In New Hampsha (a division of NoDo Productions), the evening also features some of New England’s favorite comedy talent: David Afflick, Norm Ballard, Mike Gray and Gilman Seymour.

Tickets are $12 and available at Eventbrite NoDo Productions, and at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30. Seating is limited, and the show may include adult material.

For more info, email info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

