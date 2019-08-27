Lakes Region: All kinds of fun events coming up in the area

Cruise with a naturalist

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., through Aug. 29. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, 23 Science Center Road, Holderness.

Uncover the rich natural history of Squam Lake with an experienced naturalist educator. Observe Loons and Bald Eagles and their nesting sites along with other wildlife. Learn how animals survive and adapt to their aquatic world. Gain an appreciation and deeper understanding of Squam Lake from mountain ranges to island stories to quiet spots during this memorable lake experience.

All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes in length. Squam Lake Cruises are on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing at no additional cost.

Garden Days of Summer

Wednesdays: 5-7 p.m. Saturdays: 8-10 a.m. Until Oct. 12. Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia.

Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and make an impact in our community? Come to Prescott Farm and enjoy some gardening with one of our staff members and bring some friends! BYOT (Bring Your Own Tea).

Wolfeboro Farmers Market

Thursdays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Through Oct. 31. Clark Park, 233 S. Main St., Wolfeboro.

The market will be open every Thursday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Clark Park in Wolfeboro, rain or shine.

The 2019 market season will feature 27 vendors of the region’s finest farm and food products. Founded in 2002, the market has grown every year to offer the best that local farms and artisinal food producers have to offer. Market offerings include fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, gourmet and wild mushrooms, foraged foods, fresh fish, cut flowers, meats, honey, herbal products, baked goods, vegan ice cream, maple products, dog treats, gluten-free baked goods, local beer and wine, and a variety of prepared foods. Live music is provided by local musicians each week and shaded picnic tables are available, too.

Mountaintop Yoga

Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Gunstock Mountain Resort, Gilford.

Enjoy a peaceful chairlift ride to the summit of Gunstock with your friends in the fresh morning air. Take in the majestic views of Lake Winnipesaukee and surrounding mountains as far as the eye can see, while breathing, moving, and meditating. This is all about elevating your mood, improving your flexibility in a beautiful, natural setting, and starting your day feeling centered.

Please arrive for class no later than 8:45 a.m., as the Panorama chairlift loads participants at 9 a.m. Class wraps up at 10 a.m. and includes a lift ride down the mountain as well. A limited number of yoga mats are available for guests to use, however, we strongly recommend bringing your own mat to this popular class.

Drop-in rate for each class is $20.

Mountaintop Yoga is included in both the Summer Prime Pass and the Gunstock 360 Pass, and 50% off for Flex Pass holders. Yet another great perk of being a summer pass holder!

Raptor Spectacular

Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, 23 Science Center Road, Holderness.

Join us for a daylong special event about the wonderful birds of prey known as raptors. Enjoy a special program by Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) featuring birds in flight. Meet live raptors throughout the day at trail-side Up Close to Animals presentations. Watch a rehabilitated raptor released back to the wild. Have a one-on-one encounter with a raptor and one of our volunteer docents as they rove the live animal exhibit trail throughout the day.

