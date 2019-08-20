Tasty Brew: Sam Adams’s new Summer Ale, on tap at Cheers

The new Samuel Adams Summer Ale from Cheers. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Samuel Adams Summer Ale – Sam Summer to most – is one of the original mainstream craft brews. Chances are you’ve probably had at least a few during your time on this earth, and for good reason – it’s a good beer.

Well, the brewmasters at Sam Adams are always up to something, and they made a bold decision to change the formula on their popular summer seasonal beer. After trying one for the first time at Cheers last week (it went great with that Nashville Chicken, by the way), I can confirm that it was a wise decision.

The new take on the old classic is lighter, both in taste and color. While the old summer ale was fairly hazy, the new one lets more light pass through while still retaining a bit of the cloudiness. This brew is now also crisper and drier, sort of like a standard IPA.

The flavor has more noticeable citrus notes than the original formula, though it is not at all tart. In fact, this brew checks in at just 8 IBU, which is about as low as you’ll see on a mainstream beer. By comparison, the hop-loaded Sip of Sunshine IPA has 65 IBU.

You’ll also never mistake this beer for a shandy or a sour. Just because there’s citrus in there doesn’t mean it has to taste like an alcoholic lemonade.

If you’re looking for something refreshing and tasty to sip outside on a nice summer day, try the new Sam Adams Summer Ale.

Related Posts