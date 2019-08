Fisherman's Dream by Diane Lane. JON BODELL / Insider staff Tangled Knot by Nancy Qualls. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Observer by Cheryl Orcutt. JON BODELL / Insider staff Beach Ballet by Julie Becker. JON BODELL / Insider staff Whale Away by Carol Hoyle Ballard. JON BODELL / Insider staff Witchy Shoe by Donna Pas. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Caboose by Mary Miller. JON BODELL / Insider staff Always Spring by Diane Luszcz. JON BODELL / Insider staff I See Green by Angela Foote. JON BODELL / Insider staff Grand Bouquet by Heidi Martin. JON BODELL / Insider staff Blue Agate by Mary Jane Peabody. JON BODELL / Insider staff Puffin's Catch by Sandra Grant. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters at 49 S. Main St. is exhibiting “From Our Hands,” featuring the work of the White Mountain Woolen Magic Rughooking Guild. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 13. The artists featured include Nancy Qualls, Sandra Grant, Heidi Martin, Rebecca Doherty, Mary Jane Peabody and Joan Sullivan. For more info, go to nhcrafts.org.

