Have a ball at Rollins for Party in the Park 2019

Join the Associated Builders and Contractors Young Professionals Group, supported by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network, for the 3rd annual Party in the Park at Rollins Park! With live music by Cold Engines, food from Smokeshow Barbeque and ice cream from Arnie’s Place, you can’t go wrong.

Rain or shine, join the ABC YPG and CYPN on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a night of music, networking, lawn games, free raffles and fun! Tickets are limited and this is going to be big, so make sure to register soon. You don’t have to be an ABC member to attend.

The cost is $15 if you register ahead of time at abcypg.org/events or $20 at the gate the day of.

A cash/card bar will also be provided, and free parking will be available on Broadway.

The event is sponsored by The Rowley Agency, Johnson Controls, The Granite Group, Longchamps Electric, Kindler Development Group, Elm Grove, Liberty Utilities, NHSaves, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Eckman Construction.

Insider staff

Related Posts