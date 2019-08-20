Bulletin Board: Fundraisers, film fest, input sessions and more

Protect Our Care health tour

The Protect Our Care nationwide tour highlighting the emergency on health care is coming to Concord on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Protect Our Care formally announced its health care with an accompanying article in Roll Call. The “Health Care Emergency Tour” will make stops in key 2020 battleground districts and states for media events with members of Congress, local elected officials, health care advocates and storytellers, who will call attention to the war on health care, as well as a N.H. agenda to lower health care costs and improve care.

“Care Force One” will be in front of the State House at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Jayme Simoes

Fundraiser at Grace Episcopal

A Game Day fundraiser is being hosted by the local Chapter B of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, which is dedicated to supporting women’s higher education through various scholarship programs.

Please join us for a fun-filled afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal church (30 Eastman St., E. Concord) off Exit 16.

You may bring (or not) your favorite card or board game or join at a table and play with friends and possibly make new ones.

There is a donation of $5 at the door to help fund various scholarships for women.

A fun time and wonderful homemade refreshments are assured! We hope to see you there.

Janet Ulbrich

Get your film fest tickets soon

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., ConcordTV will be holding a Video Camp Youth Film Festival showing a number of the Youth Video Camp movies on the big screen, along with highlights of most Youth Video Camp films made from April to August 2019. Each camper who attended this year receives recognition and it’s a fun event for families and friends to attend. Campers are honored in various categories and the audience gets to vote on an “Audience Favorite” movie. The event includes: “interviews on the red carpet” (no need to “dress up!”), one-hour film presentation of campers’ creative works, recognition and honors, plus a fun auction of movie props and movie posters.

Due to limited seating, this event sold out last year, so it’s important to get your tickets early. The event will take place at Red River Theatres.

Ticket info: For ages 14 and under, email Jim@ConcordCCTV.org or call Concord TV at 226-8872.

For adult tickets (15 and over), buy through Red River Theatres online (redrivertheatres.org) directly at box office during theater hours.

ConcordTV

Input sought for Forest Action Plan

The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands has begun work on the Forest Action Plan 2020 and is seeking input at both public listening sessions and through a brief online survey.

New Hampshire’s Forest Action Plan 2020 will include an assessment of our current forest conditions and trends as well as identify threats and concerns. It will also establish priorities and provide strategies for addressing both issues and ways to invest state, federal and other partner resources in ways that successfully address identified management and landscape priorities.

Individuals working in the natural resource industry are invited to share their input at listening sessions on Monday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. (two separate sessions) at DNCR Headquarters, 172 Pembroke Road.

A short online survey gathering information about concerns, challenges and desired outcomes is available from the Division of Forests and Lands website, nh.gov/nhdfl.

For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands, visit nh.gov/nhdfl or call 271-2214.

Shelly Angers

Register for fall music lessons

“Back To School” isn’t just for the little ones! Students of every age and ability are encouraged to register now for the Concord Community Music School’s fall semester, which starts Monday, Sept. 9. Want to add your voice to a chorus, take up the trumpet, beat a drum, strum a guitar, make new musical friends? The Music School offers a wide range of opportunities for every musician (and aspiring musician) to pursue their interests.

Offerings include private lessons and ensembles, as well as early childhood programs, music therapy programs, and choruses. Financial aid is available for all programs. For class times and dates, to request a copy of the new school-year catalog or to register, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Liza Poinier

Raise money for Best Buddies NH

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission aims to raise $200,000 for Best Buddies New Hampshire by giving whiskey lovers the opportunity to win an unprecedented prize package featuring some of the most sought-after bourbons and whiskeys in the world. NHLC has launched the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Raffle to benefit Best Buddies NH, offering entrants the chance to win Pappy Van Winkle’s 10-year, 12-year, 15-year, 20-year and 23-year bourbons, in addition to the entire Buffalo Trace Antique Collection – representing a combined market value of nearly $18,000.

NHLC raised $150,000 for Best Buddies NH the past two years by offering prize packages of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons with age statements of 10, 12, 15, 20, 23 and 25 years. NHLC will expand this year’s raffle to 2,000 tickets and include limited-release whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Tickets are on sale now for $100 each and available at distillersshowcase.com/pappy-2019 until Oct. 4.

E.J. Powers

Leadership Greater Concord 2020 class selected

The Leadership Greater Concord Steering Committee, led by incoming chair, Tina Ferrante of Grainger Inc., is pleased to announce applicants selected for Leadership Greater Concord Class of 2020. Celebrating its 28th year, Leadership Greater Concord is a 10-month program sponsored by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce designed to foster civic awareness and prepare emerging leaders for future community involvement. Many of the program’s 550 alumni serve on local town boards, nonprofit boards or a municipal committee.

Applicants selected for the class of 2020 include: Katie Blanchette, Granite State Credit Union; Robert Buelte, Concord Police Department; Krista Cambara, Voluminous Property Sales; Alexander W. Campbell, Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.; David Cedarholm, City of Concord; Kristin Clark, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Daniel Clocksin, Mainstay Technologies; Beth Fenstermach, City of Concord; Debbie Fries, The Beech Hill School; Kaleigh Greene, Elm Grove Companies; Adam Keyser, AAA Northern New England; Petar M. Leonard, Orr & Reno, P.A.; Ashley J. Miller CPA, Plodzik & Sanderson, P.A.; Kelly Moore, Riverbend CMHC; Trieste Philbrook, Concord Family YMCA; Kimberly Rose, Merrimack County Department of Corrections; Kerrin A. Rounds, State of NH – DHHS; Sheila Sarabia, Northeast Delta Dental; Linda Sheehy, Havenwood Heritage Heights; Jamila Silva, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust; Connor Spern, ServPro of Concord; Karen Ward, Edward Jones and Jodi Wolbert, Granite State College.

The program begins with an overnight retreat in September and will continue with a series of nine daylong sessions focusing on particular aspects of civic life in Concord, including history and culture, economic development, education, communications and the media, government and politics, criminal justice, health and human services and spirituality. For information about Leadership Greater Concord, please contact Bryanna Marceau at 224-2508.

Kristina Carlson

Related Posts