Making strides, making beer with Lithermans Limited

American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Michelle Audet and Lithermans Limited teamed up to brew Whole Lotta Rosé, a hibiscus and pink guava rosé ale crafted to raise awareness for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Concord.

Whole Lotta Rosé will be released to the public on Aug. 25 at the brewery at 126 Hall St., Unit B, Concord. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

The American Cancer Society will be onsite with information about the walk and how to get involved, fundraising materials and ideas for participants and general information about the Making Strides event and the mission of the American Cancer Society.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a noncompetitive, inspirational event that raises awareness and funds to end breast cancer and provide hope to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone. Funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks enable the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

“As a 9-year team leader for the Making Strides event of Concord,” Audet said, “I was always looking for creative ways to engage my community and raise awareness for the event. When I approached the owners of Lithermans with the idea of hosting an event at the brewery, they jumped at the opportunity and went above and beyond by suggesting we brew a craft beer to help raise awareness for Making Strides.”

For additional details about the 2019 annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Memorial Field in Concord, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/ConcordNH or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

Related Posts