Author Gault to speak at Gibson’s Bookstore

Jul 30, 2019

Miciah Bay Gault will visit Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday at 6 p.m. to present her debut of literary suspense, Goodnight Stranger, which follows one young woman caught between her desire for the future and the tragedy of her past, and the love she has for her brother and the stranger who drives them apart, all set in a gorgeously atmospheric fictional Cape Cod island town.

George Saunders writes of the book: “Somewhere the ghosts of Shirley Jackson and the Henry James of The Turn of the Screw are smiling, because a wildly talented young writer has joined their lineage. What a taut, keenly intelligent, and provocative debut Goodnight Stranger is. Deeply compelling and enjoyable, suffused with a genuinely thrilling new mode of literary energy.”

The event will be free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Author: Insider Staff

