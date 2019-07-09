City Manager’s Newsletter: Construction projects, events, trail hike and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Airport taxiway reconstruction

Night paving will begin on the airport taxiway from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday starting July 8 through July 12 (Friday), weather permitting. There will be vibrations and vehicle noise created by construction equipment. As a precaution, we suggest that valuables be taken from walls and/or shelves to prevent damage. They can be replaced when the paving is completed. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this work may cause, and your patience and cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Utility and road work this week

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (at School Street): The road will be closed, south of School Street, and barricaded off for approximately five weeks (through July 26). Northbound thru traffic will be detoured at Warren Street. Residents, business and garage access between Warren Street and School Street will be allowed. Southbound traffic will be detoured at School Street. Pedestrian access will be provided through the work zone.

Green Street (Greenwood Avenue to School Street): Water service will be shut down Thursday night (July 11) between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for water line relocation.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations next week:

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

Washington Street (North State Street to Perry Avenue)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Beaver Meadow tent and events

Beaver Meadow’s event tent has been installed and has already generated over $2,000 in additional revenue as three golf outings have taken advantage of the new dining option. Coordinators and participants alike have been enthusiastic about the additional space. Several future golf outings have also committed to using the space. Rentals are available for golf outings at $7 per player and the tent is available for non-golf events for $1,250. These fees include tables and chairs. Please contact the Pro Shop at 228-8954 to reserve the space.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. This week, Continental Paving will be paving Hoit and Shaker roads on Monday and Tuesday. They will also be raising covers on Pleasant Street. Final cleanup work will be done on School Street, Hillside Road, Minot Street and Westbourne Road from School Street to the end in anticipation of finish paving of these streets later in the week. The week of July 15, work on Pleasant Street will include finishing up curb installation, sidewalks, and clean-up with the anticipation of finish paving the following week. The contractor did not work last Thursday or Friday due to the holiday. Work was to resume Monday. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving, now including paving information for fiscal year 2020, at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Concord Trails Committee hike

Join the Concord Trails Committee on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a group hike enjoying the ferns at the East Concord Heritage Trail and Canal Trail at Locke Road.

Meet Fran, your guide, at the Locke Road trailhead (at the gate located just before 27 Locke Road) to learn about the ferns that are in full bloom on the forest floor. The trail is an easy 2 to 3 miles – plan for 1½ to 2 hours. Don’t forget to pack bug spray, water and a snack. The hike will go on even if there is light precipitation.

For more info, contact Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

School street garage update

Work continues at the School Street parking garage. The foundation for the new south stair tower is nearly complete and steel erection has been scheduled for July 15, 16 and 17. This will result in temporary traffic closures on Warren Street on July 15 and 17. The city’s contractor has also begun replacement of waterproof traffic membrane on the fifth level of the garage. This process involves removal of some sections of the existing membrane using a grinding process. Once the membrane is removed, the contractor will repair damaged and deteriorated concrete and new membrane will be installed. Membrane replacement will be ongoing on the fifth level for the next two to three weeks.

Stefanie Breton

