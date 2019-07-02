Welcome to your official Summer Guide, 2019 edition

From the “better late than never” department, the Insider is proud to bring you the official Summer Guide for 2019. While we’re about a week late in getting this to you, there’s still a ton of summer left, and a ton of summer fun to be had.

We scoured the depths of the interwebs to find every fun activity taking place in the Granite State between now and the beginning of fall. We tried to find a wide array of events to satisfy every type of Insider reader. While we of course left hundreds of events out – we only have so much space here – this is still a pretty good starting point to help you plan your summer. Keep this guide with you at all times for the rest of the summer so you never have an excuse to sit around and claim there’s nothing to do.

July 2

Musical Petting Zoo

Various venues in the Lakes and White Mountains regions come alive for this festival with the sounds of orchestras, choruses and professional soloists on instruments and voice.

For this event, head to the charming Curious George Cottage for a hands-on experience with string, wind, brass and percussion instruments. Festival musicians will be on hand to talk with guests, demonstrate their instruments, and guide attendees in their exploration. Part of the Music in the Mountains Series, which offer patrons an opportunity to experience festival performances in exquisite natural settings. These events are free and open to all.

Info: Margaret and H.A. Rey Center, 13 Noon Peak Road, Waterville Valley. 2 p.m. Free. nhmf.org/2019-season/music-in-the-mountains.

July 3

1940s Swing Dance

Jump, jive and swing to the music of the Beantown Swing Orchestra at a 1940s style swing dance. Dance lessons (free instruction with a ticket to the dance) starts at 6 p.m., and the band boogies from 7 to 9. After, watch the Portsmouth fireworks display from the vantage point of Strawbery Banke Museum.

Info: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. 6 p.m. $10-$15. strawberybanke.org.

Fireworks Festival 2019

The festival will feature live music, children’s games, face painting, wildlife encounters, fun glow toys, food, vendors and more.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. with viewing from the athletic fields of Spaulding High School. The public is invited to attend the festival and bring blankets or lawn chairs to relax while viewing.

The public is encouraged to attend this family-friendly event, or to support Rochester by volunteering. Any proceeds from this event go toward the sustainability and revitalization of downtown Rochester. Suggested donation is $15 per vehicle, or $2 per person without vehicle.

Info: Rochester Community Center, 150 Wakefield St., Rochester. 6 p.m. $2-$15 (suggested donation).

July 4

4th on the Farm

Bring a picnic lunch and listen to live music, sign the Declaration of Independence and then listen to our Levi Jones as he reads it to the crowd. Decorate a bike or wagon, and join in a Farm Parade, play games, eat strawberry shortcake, make ice-cream and take a wagon ride.

Info: New Hampshire Farm Museum, 1305 White Mountain Highway, Milton. 10 a.m. $5-$10. facebook.com/NewHampshireFarmMuseum.

An American Celebration

The 17th “An American Celebration” is Strawbery Banke Museum’s salute to America and Independence Day. In addition to touring the historic houses and gardens, visitors are invited to welcome new citizens at the U.S. Naturalization Ceremony at 11 a.m. and participate in the Old-Fashioned Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m.: Celebrate America by welcoming new citizens at the U.S. Naturalization Ceremony. A museum favorite, come feel reinvigorated by the joy and patriotism shared by those who make their own special day on their new nation’s birthday.

Old-Fashioned Field Day, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Learn games played throughout the centuries as part of Strawbery Banke Museum’s Old-Fashioned Field Day. Visitors are invited to play a round of croquet, test their skill at marbles, have fun with hula hoops, and collect ribbons at 10 different games all over the museum grounds. In addition, be sure to participate in the Patriotic Parade around the museum grounds at 2 p.m. Children are invited to decorate their bikes, wagons, or hats from 10 a.m. until the parade starts.

Info: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. 10 a.m. Free. strawberybanke.org.

Patriotic Sing-along and Pie Sale

Celebrate the 4th of July in the Mary Keane Chapel with a conducted patriotic sing-along. Words provided. Veterans and service members are invited to come in uniform. Homemade pies will be for sale following the sing-along.

Info: Enfield Shaker Museum, Great Stone Dwelling, 447 Route 4A, Enfield. 11 a.m. Free. shakermuseum.org.

Music Night

This Best of N.H. award-winning series of events is a lovely way to spend a summer evening at the gorgeous Castle in the Clouds. Enjoy dinner and live music as you watch the sun set over Lake Winnipesaukee from the outdoor terrace.

A full dinner menu and a bar are available, and dinner reservation times are at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Music is played from 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Music Nights are by reservation only on Mondays and Thursdays, which requires a $10 per-person cover charge. Your reservation guarantees your table for the whole evening.

Info: Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough. 5:30 p.m. $10. castleintheclouds.org/event/music-nights-2/all

July 5

Dover Art Walk

Dover Art Walk is a grassroots community event held on the first Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m. Local galleries, merchants, neighbors, and friends join together in celebration of the Arts. Local merchants and galleries are open to showcase Dover’s artists and their work. Visit doverartwalk.com for a map of participating locations, or pick up a map at any of the stops and start perusing! Get entered in a raffle when you get 10 stamps and drop it off at Cara A True Irish Pub or the Cocheco Courtyard by 8 p.m.

Info: Cocheco Mill Courtyard, 431 Central Ave., Dover. 4 p.m. Free. doverartwalk.com.

First Friday Walk – Art ‘Round Town

Ceres Gallery will be “Celebrating Independence Day” on July 5 with delicious appetizers, wine and live music performed by Laura King and John LeCours. Karen Romagna is the featured artist of the month. Please stop in to see her stunning landscapes.

Info: Ceres Gallery, 23 Ceres St., Portsmouth. 5 p.m. Free. ceresgallery.net.

Sounds in the Sanctuary Classical Concert Series

Sounds in the Sanctuary, a five-concert series, is sure to attract classical music lovers of all ages. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. on July 5 and 19, and Aug. 2, 16 and 30. Enjoy the beautiful music of worldwide musical artists like Bernard Rose with Edward Arron, Michael Arnowitt, the Ensemble Aubade, the Classicopia Piano Quartet, and Amit Peled with Noreen Cassidy-Polera.

Tickets are $68 to $80 for a season pass.

Info: Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation Sanctuary, 39 Strawberry Hill Road, Bethlehem. 5 p.m. $17-$20. bethlehemsynagogue.org.

July 6

Castle Car Show

Bring your family and friends to this incredible gathering of automobiles from the past at this classic country estate. View stunning examples of antique cars dating from the turn of the 20th century in an equally stunning setting, and pick your favorite in the People’s Choice awards category. There will also be a featured 1940s category. Food and beverages will be available at Meadows by Shannon Pond.

Info: Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough. 10 a.m. $5. castleintheclouds.org/event/castle-car-show.

Art Walk in the Park

Enjoy a stroll through the Peterborough parks, along the rivers, meet artists from the region and also witness their craft in motion. Take some time to experience the ease of shopping in Depot Square and downtown with so many unique shops. Relax in one of the wonderful food and beverage locations just steps away from all the happenings. Find out for yourself why Expedia named Peterborough “one of the top 10 Towns in the country for art.” Experience a variety of artists, from modern photography to oil masters to interpretive art.

Info: Depot Park/Depot Square/Putnam Park, 11 School St., Peterborough. 11 a.m. Free. shoppeterboroughnh.com.

July 8

Outdoor Explorations: Solar Gazing

Disobey your mother and look at the sun — through a hydrogen alpha telescope. Marc Stowbridge of the N.H. Astronomical Society will set up his telescope in the field by Shannon Pond. Stop by, have a look and learn about what you’ve never really seen.

Each week, Marc will be setting up his telescope on the grounds of Castle in the Clouds. Feel free to drop in and speak with Marc, learn about the sun and try out his telescope anytime between 12 and 4 p.m. This is a free program and you do not need to register in advance.

This event is weather permitting. In the event of overcast skies, the event will be canceled for that day and will resume the following week. For cancellation notifications, follow the Facebook page or call 476-5900 the day of the event.

Info: Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough. Noon. Free. castleintheclouds.org.

Musical Sunset Hike

Join festival musicians for this beloved annual hike along the Old Bridle Path and Ridge Trail to the summit of West Rattlesnake (1,260 feet). Once at the summit, experience the unparalleled beauty of a sunset over Squam Lake and classical music “en plein air.” This event is part of the Music in the Mountains Series, which offers patrons an opportunity to experience festival performances in exquisite natural settings. These events are free and open to all.

Info: West Rattlesnake Moutain, 1103 NH-113, Center Sandwich. 5 p.m. Free. nhmf.org/events/musical-sunset-hike.

July 11

Hillsboro Balloon Fest and Fair

From live music and a parade to a fairway full of carnival rides, this legendary festival is packed with activities. These majestic hot air vehicles take off daily at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. For a free spectacle, stick around till dusk on Friday night. Runs through July 14.

Info: Grimes Field, 28 Preston St., Hillsboro. 6 a.m. Free. balloonfestival.org.

White Mountain Jewish Film Festival

This five-film festival with new and classic films will entertain and move audiences with a variety of aspects of Jewish life around the world. Each film evening begins with a reception and guest speaker who will introduce the film. Thursdays through Aug. 29.

Info: Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem. 6 p.m. $9-$10. bethlehemsynagogue.org/white-mountain-jewish-film-festival.

July 12

Shirley & Numael Pulido Exhibit

Master portrait painters Numael and Shirley Pulido will exhibit their work at Fry Fine Art gallery in Peterborough. Numael’s portraits can be found in numerous private collections in the U.S. and Europe. Opening reception, Friday, July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Info: Fry Fine Art, 36 Grove St., Peterborough. 5 p.m. Free. fryfineart.com.

Boutique Marketplace

Fiberart enthusiasts are invited to this Boutique Market for one-stop shopping.

Shop with an exciting mix of vendors, register for door prize drawings, experience a yarn tasting – try the yarn before buying – demonstrations, book signings and more!

Info: DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester. 10 a.m. Free admission. facebook.com/CrochetGuildOfAmerica.

Opera North Hoedown

For Summerfest 2019, Big Apple Circus director Mark Lonergan and a team of professional circus artists team up with Opera North for “Hoedown at Blow-Me-Down,” a veritable “Singers and Swingers 2.0” celebrating the music of Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and other familiar favorites. There are five performances of “Hoedown at Blow-Me-Down.” Runs through July 14.

Info: Blow-Me-Down Farm, 364 NH Route 12A, Cornish. 7 p.m. $25-$50. operanorth.org/hoedown-at-blow-me-down.

With a Little Help From Our Friends Summer Gala

This is Castle in the Clouds’ biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefiting castle restoration. The Gala includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the Castle lawn, and live auction of unique Castle experiences, buffet dinner, and dancing to live music by Studio Two (a Beatles tribute band) in the air-conditioned Winnipesaukee Room.

Info: Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough. 6 p.m. $150. castleintheclouds.org.

July 13

30th Annual Craft Fair at the Bay

The Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront along Alton Bay will come alive with color, flavor and music for the Craft Fair at the Bay on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

More than 75 artisans from across New England will display and sell their American-made arts and crafts. Delicious specialty foods will also be available to sample.

The Craft Fair at the Bay is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leash are welcome. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Info: 24 Mt. Major Hwy, Alton Bay. 10 a.m. Free. castleberryfairs.com.

Artisan Fair and Live Music

With the beauty of the White Mountains as a backdrop, Waterville Valley invites guests to attend their 6th annual Resort Artisan Fair event.

The event will take place in Town Square, where local artists will get the chance to exhibit their crafts. Businesses from around the region will also sell their local products and since this is summer, live music is also on the agenda.

There will be craft beer sampling in the Square from noon to 3 p.m. and the Amanda McCarthy Duo will play. Later, don’t miss the Mystical Magic performance. Grab some dinner, because the show goes until 9 p.m.

This is an opportunity to support local businesses and artists while enjoying live music and everything else Town Square has to offer, including biking, boating, fishing, swimming, dining, shopping and ice cream.

Info: Waterville Valley Town Square, 33 Village Road, Waterville Valley. Noon. Free. visitwatervillevalley.com.

Two To Lou Music Festival

This music festival will be benefiting the Lou Festo Scholarship Fund and will be featuring 10 live bands including Vyntyge Skynyrd, Draw The Line and Preciphist. There will also be food, crafts, REMAX hot air balloon rides and more.

Info: Sandlot Sports and Entertainment, 56 North Road, Sandown. 11 a.m. $20-$25. twotolou.com.

New Hampshire Brewers Festival

The N.H. Brewers Association’s 6th annual N.H. Brewers Festival will feature the largest collection of New Hampshire craft breweries at any brewfest in the state and is the perfect opportunity to taste the best New Hampshire has to offer. This one-of-a-kind event is “for the brewers, by the brewers,” meaning run by and in support of the N.H. craft beer industry and will bring together more than 40 N.H. brewers showcasing 100-plus N.H. craft beers. Held at the Everett Arena/Kiwanis Waterfront Park from 1 to 4 p.m. with VIP hour starting at 12 p.m. General admission is $45 in advance ($50 day of) and VIP is $60.

Info: Everett Arena/Kiwanis Waterfront Park, 15 Loudon Road, Concord. Noon. $45-$60. tickets.beerfests.com/event/nh-brewers-festival/tag/nhbffest19.

July 14

Christmas in July Craft Fair

Get a jump on your holiday shopping with our many creative and talented crafters offering unique locally made products at our Christmas in July Craft Fair. The wide array of talented crafters will help you fill your Christmas shopping list with perfect gifts for your family and friends. Shop now and be done before the holiday season arrives!

Info: Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord. 9 a.m. Free.

Motorcycle Poker Run

The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 11th Motorcycle Poker Run where you will be able to enjoy a scenic ride through southern New Hampshire. There will be prizes, a barbecue, music, cash bar, 50/50 raffles and more. The grand prize will be a one-hour scenic flight over southern New Hampshire, one night stay at the Benjamin Prescott Inn and dinner at Sunflowers.

Info: Monadnock Plaza, 80 Peterborough St., Jaffrey. 9 a.m. $20. jaffreychamber.com.

Family Day at the Wright Museum

Family Day is one of our most popular events and this coming year will be no exception! Activities for the day will include:

Ride in military vehicles

Get up close to Sherman and Pershing tanks

WWII and Civil War re-enactors

Live music and animal shows

Face-painting, balloon art and caricaturists

Family games, children story-telling and more!

Info: Wright Museum of World War II, 77 Center St., Wolfeboro. 11 a.m. $9-$12. wrightmuseum.org/family-day.

N.H. Jewish Food Festival

Dine “Under the Tent” at the 22nd annual New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival. Enjoy traditional Jewish cooking, delicatessen delights, amazing desserts and more. Don’t just dream of the luscious homemade delicacies from the kitchen of Temple B’nai Israel, plan to be there.

Info: Temple B’nai Israel, 210 Court St., Laconia. 11 a.m. tbinh.org.

July 15

Circus Smirkus

Step right up because the circus is in town – and this year, our theme is the great American Carnival! Join Circus Smirkus for spectacular acts including wire walking, juggling, trapeze and more. Perfect for the whole family! Runs through July 16.

Info: Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey. 1 p.m. $16-$22. smirkus.org.

July 18

Stratham Fair

Fair season gets underway in July, and the season-opener honors go to Stratham. For the classic fair experience, grab some fried food, stroll the fairway and settle in for a concert or tractor pull, but don’t overlook the 4-H festivities. Dog shows are shows that are great for little animal lovers, rowdy swine shows are perfect for rambunctious children, and the buildings with “nonwalking” projects, such as photography and sewing, are tailor-made for moms and dads who need a break from funnel cake fumes and July sun. Runs through July 21. Hours are Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: Stratham Fairgrounds, 270 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham. 3 p.m. $5-$10. strathamfair.com.

Mihae Lee & the Sebago-Long Lake Festival

Electric Earth Concerts collaborates with pianist Mihae Lee and musicians from Maine’s Sebago-Long Lake Festival to present Antonin Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 87, Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings, Op. 80 by Amy Beach, and Igor Stravinsky’s iconic L’Histoire du Soldat (Soldier’s Tale) in his version for piano trio.

Performers include: Mihae Lee, piano; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Min-Young Kim, violin; Keiko Tokunaga, violin; Mihai Marica, cello; Laura Gilbert, flute; and Jonathan Bagg, viola.

Info: Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. 7:30 p.m. $30. electricearthconcerts.org.

July 19

Ladies Night Out Vendor Bingo

Bring your favorite Girl Squad for a fun-filled evening of drinks, shopping and bingo! Win items from local small-business owners like Partylite, Younique, Pampered Chef, Creative Memories and many more!

Info: Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord. 6 p.m. $20. Eventbrite.com.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Race Weekend

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend features three days of exciting on-track action for one of New England’s biggest parties of the summer.

The weekend also features Tripleheader Saturday (July 20) with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour racing in the Eastern Propane & Oil 100 at 2 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in the Lakes Region 200 at 4 p.m. and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East racing in the United Site Services 70 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour All Star Shoot Out gets the on-track action started on Friday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m., followed by qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers starting at 4:45 p.m.

Info: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106, Loudon. 2 p.m. $10-$500. nhms.com/events /foxwoods-resort-casino-301.

Seek the Peak Hike-a-thon

Welcome to the nation’s premier hiking event. As the largest annual fundraiser of the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory, Seek the Peak welcomes hikers of all ages and abilities to Mount Washington and its neighboring peaks and places of interest in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire. We invite you to participate and to Seek Your Peak. While many hikers will choose the challenge of summiting Mount Washington, others will opt for alternative mountain treks, or may even prefer a short “nature hike.” Some may just want to support the Observatory as “virtual hikers,” or simply join for the weekend festivities. Runs through July 20.

Info: Mount Washington & North Conway, 2779 White Mountain Hwy, White Mountains, North Conway. 4 p.m. $200. seekthepeak.org.

July 20

Opera North Veranda Concert at The Fells

Celebrate the history of the Hay family at this home on Lake Sunapee with a musical salon on the veranda. Opera North’s annual celebration at The Fells includes music inspired by American dreams and selections from Pirates of Penzance and Macbeth. Before the concert, guests are invited to explore the renowned gardens and woodland trails of this historic property.

Info: The Fells, 456 NH-103A, Newbury. 5 p.m. $40. operanorth.org.

Granite State Roller Derby

Come one, come all for an exciting evening of Roller Derby with Concord’s own Granite State Roller Derby. Roller Derby is an exciting family-friendly sport – we welcome all to come to experience this exciting sporting event right here in Concord. Join us at the Everett Arena to see Granite State Roller Derby take the line against Gotham Roller Derby. Kids 10 and under are free.

Info: Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord. 6 p.m. $10. granitestaterollerderby.org.

July 24

Musical Cruise

Set sail aboard the MV Mt. Sunapee for a two-hour dinner cruise and concert featuring Opera North resident artists.

Info: Town Dock, Sunapee Harbor, 1 Lake Ave., Sunapee. 6 p.m. $100. Facebook.com.

July 25

On Course Fore Kids Golf Classic

Hit the links for a day of golfing during the annual On Course Fore Kids Golf Classic and help raise money for The Scott McGilvray Children’s Fund. Your entry fee also provides you with continental breakfast, greens fees for 18 holes with cart, golf goodie bag, and awards luncheon.

Info: Canterbury Woods Country Club, 15 West Road, Canterbury. 7 a.m. $95. smcfnh.org.

July 27

Hebron Fair

The fair is held on the picturesque Hebron Common at the north end of Newfound Lake and will happen rain or shine. Admission to the fair is free, and festivities include more than 100 craftspeople, pony rides, children’s games, rummage, white elephant, delicious foods, baked goods, plants, books, lunch with homemade baked beans, a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a live auction at 1 p.m.

Info: Hebron Common, 16 Church Lane, Hebron. 9 a.m. Free. sites.google.com/view/hebronchurchfair/home.

The 61st Annual Canterbury Fair

An annual volunteer-run celebration of small town community, this year’s Canterbury Fair will once again kick off with the Woodchuck Classic 5k Road Race and 2K Chipmunk Classic Kids Run.

The Canterbury Fair will also include local artisans and craftspeople, delicious food to satisfy every craving, traditional Morris dancing, children’s games on the green, a huge What-Not “tag” Sale, a used book sale, an abundance of live music, an antique tractor display including a Farmall for the kids to climb on, canoe polo on the fire pond, and more.

The fair is free, with a suggested donation of $5 for parking (which includes a shuttle to Canterbury Center).

Info: Canterbury Center, 3 Center Road, Canterbury. 9 a.m. Free. canterburyfair.com.

Meredith Sculpture Walk

Enjoy a musical walk through this outdoor, 32-piece annual exhibit which winds through Meredith’s quaint Main Street and along the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. This event is part of the Music in the Mountains Series, which offer patrons an opportunity to experience festival performances in exquisite natural settings. These events are free and open to all.

Info: Downrown Meredith. 10 a.m. Free. nhmf.org/events/meredith-sculpture-walk-concert.

Beveridge Summer Fest

This is the 6th annual Beveridge Summer Fest. Sample some amazing brews from a bunch of amazing New England breweries while listening to the tunes of Copilot. There will be corn hole, beer pong and other fun games to play at the base of Wolfeboro’s Abenaki Ski Hill. Food vendors will fill your tummies with their tasty goods. Bring a lawn chair if you like and enjoy a day of amazing beer, cider, music and food.

Info: Abenaki Ski Hill, 390 Pine Hill Road, Wolfeboro. Noon. $40. tickets.beerfests.com/event/BeveridgeCraftBeerFest.

Manchester Brewfest

Held at Arms Park in Manchester from 1-5 p.m. with the VIP hour beginning at 12 p.m. The Manchester Brewfest benefits Dartmouth’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center. General admission is $40 and VIP is $50.

Info: Arms Park, 10 Arms St., Manchester. Noon. $40-$50. manchesterbrewfest.com.

March for Children and Families

The event will include a march around the downtown Concord area, invited speakers representing different aspects and experiences within the child protection system, a vigil to honor those children and families negatively impacted by the system, and a community resource and activity fair to bring resources to families.

Planned activities include free family photography sessions, free car-seat safety checks, craft projects, and free trauma-friendly activities and exercises for families to try hosted by a professional counselor and occupational therapist.

Info: N.H. State House, 107 N. Main St., Concord. 12:30 p.m. Free. thenewroadproject.org.

Chocolate Fest and Live Music

It is everything you have ever wanted. Enjoy an evening of chocolate temptations in Town Square accompanied by a free outdoor concert as the sun sets. Pack a picnic or just bring a bottle of your favorite red or white libation and enjoy an indulgent evening in the square, on a blanket, or with your toes in the sand.

Info: Town Sqaure, 1 Ski Area Road, Waterville Valley. 6 p.m. waterville.com/calendar/chocolate-fest.

Vintage Market in the Mountains at the Wayside Inn

The event will feature 50-plus vendors, food trucks, live music, antiques, vintage finds, repurposed goods, salvaged goods, artisans, crafts, fun for kids, beer garden, tours of the inn and restaurant. Runs through July 28.

Info: The Wayside Inn, 3738 Main St., Bethlehem. 8:30 a.m. $5. Facebook.com.

NLGC 52 Antique Show and Sale

The New London Garden Club will hold its 52nd Antique Show and Sale on the New London Town Green. The Garden Club’s Café will again be serving wonderful sandwiches, soups, salads and pies and the Flower Tent will be full of creative bouquets. The NLGC has joined with Goosefare Antiques and Promotions of Saco, Maine, to bring over 50 quality dealers to the show. The proceeds of this event help keep the pocket gardens of New London beautiful and support scholarship projects. The Club is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible within the limits of the law.

Info: New London Town Green, Main Street, New London. 9 a.m. $8. newlondongardenclub.org.

Aug. 1

SoulFest

Celebrating music, love and action, this annual festival is held in the picturesque mountains and lakes region of Gilford. As New England’s largest Christian festival, SoulFest has become a summer staple for people to come and camp, shop, and enjoy three days of speakers and music. This summer’s lineup includes performances by Bethel Music, Switchfoot, For King & Country, Sarah Reeves and many more. Go for an evening of fun or stay the whole weekend and make an adventure out of it, either way it is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Runs through Aug. 3.

Info: Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford. 9:30 a.m. $20 and up. thesoulfest.com.

FiT – New Horizons’ 5K Run for Hope

Join us for a family-friendly 5K on the Cotton Valley Rail Trail in Wolfeboro. This 5K benefits Families in Transition-New Horizons and its program Hope House which provides a home and hope for homeless families in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District.

Info: Albee Beach, 60 Albee Beach Road, Wolfeboro. 5 p.m. $15-$25. support.fitnh.org/hope.

Aug. 2

Jericho ATV Festival

The Jericho ATV Festival is an ATV enthusiast’s dream come true, featuring mud races, demo rides, live music, delicious food and more.

The annual festival takes place at Jericho Mountain State Park, which boasts more than 80 miles of trails. With more than 1,000 miles of interconnected OHRV trails in the Ride the Wilds network, New Hampshire’s Grand North is paradise for ATV riders, and the Jericho ATV Festival Presented by Progressive puts the spotlight on the very best riding in the northeast. Be sure to visit Facebook for all the latest updates. Runs through Aug. 3.

Info: Jericho Mountain State Park, 298 Jericho Lake Road, Berlin. 8 a.m. $10-$25. androscogginvalleychamber.com/jericho-atv-festival.

Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally

The Balloon Rally is free for all to enjoy. Please support the festival through donations or food purchased at the Rotary Food Tent. Of course the main event is the hot air balloon rally, but this festival also includes a craft fair, 5K, helicopter rides, tethered balloon rides, river raft regatta, vendors and more. Runs through Aug. 4.

Info: Drake Field, 7 Barnstead Road, Pittsfield. All day. Free. suncookvalleyrotary.org/SitePage/hot-air-balloon-rally.

Kiwanis Club of Keene Golf Tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Keene is holding its 4th Annual Golf Tournament. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 10 a.m. Walier Chevrolet will be sponsoring the hole-in-one prizes. There will be prizes for all the winning team members. So men, women and mixed groups – polish up those clubs and get ready for a great time and great food with all of your friends.

Your registration fee gets you greens fees, a golf cart, a gift bag, a bag lunch and a barbecue dinner. You can purchase up to three mulligans, take a chance on a 50/50 raffle, on a raffle for auction items and a separate silent auction. There will also be a putting contest.

Info: Bretwood Golf Course, 365 E. Surry Road, Surry. 9 a.m. $115. keenekiwanis.org.

League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair

There is something for everyone at the Annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair. Please join in as we celebrate traditional and contemporary craft during this nationally renowned nine-day fair. View and shop the handcrafted work of more than 300 juried craftsmen. Enjoy the inspiring exhibitions of both wearable and decorative craft, hands-on workshops and engaging live demonstrations. Situated at the base of Mount Sunapee Resort, relax and enjoy live original music and our new N.H. craft beer and wine garden. Runs through Aug. 11.

Info: Mount Sunapee Resort, 1398 Route 103, Newbury. 10 a.m. $13-$15. nhcrafts.org/event/2019-craftsmens-fair/#1589.

Wyman Tavern Brew Fest

Held from 1 to 5 p.m. (with VIP hour at 12 p.m.) at the Wyman Tavern Museum grounds in Keene. Proceeds from the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will benefit the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Featuring breweries from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. VIP tickets are $55 and general admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.

Info: Wyman Tavern Museum, 339 Main St., Keene. Noon. $30-$55. hsccnh.org.

Raffle and Bake Sale

This is a fundraiser raising money for scholarships given to students from Manchester Central High School in the drama and chorus programs. It will be raising money through raffles and baked goods. Friends, current students and alumni from Central perform and will be sharing stories about Dustin Blake, who enjoyed both of those programs and who passed away on Aug. 4, 2017, just as he was starting his junior year at Central.

Info: Manchester Vineyard Community Church, 750 Pine St., Manchester. 2 p.m. Free. 860-9256.

Aug. 8

Destination Antiques

Some things never get old, like the annual New Hampshire Antiques Show, back for its 62nd year. This year boasts 67 exhibitors from all over the country showcasing some of the finest displays of antique jewelry, folk art, furniture, fine and decorative arts, and more. Highly reputable dealers will join together with thousands of buyers and enthusiasts in search of high-quality antiques. Runs through Aug. 10.

Info: DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester. 10 a.m. $10-$15. nhada.org.

Aug. 9

Twilight Tour: Fashion

For just one evening every year, eight of the Portsmouth Historic Sites open their doors and gardens for the Twilight Tour. To make this evening memorable, the theme is “Fashion.”

Info: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. 4:30 p.m. $8-$20. strawberybanke.org.

Aug. 10

27th annual Lincoln Summer Craft Festival

The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln will burst into color and flavor for the 27th annual Lincoln Summer Craft Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.

More than 100 artisans will display and sell their traditional American-made works. A variety of delicious specialty foods will also be available to try.

The Lincoln Summer Craft Festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leash are welcome. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Village Shops & Town Green, 119 Main St., Lincoln. 10 a.m. Free. castleberryfairs.com.

Power and Pause: A Morning of Yoga, Community, and Nature

Join Marissa McAleer of Empowered Movement and Nicole Sweet of Sweet Escapes for a morning of power yoga, followed by time to pause in the beautiful and tranquil premises of Sweet Escapes retreat space. Marissa will lead you in a dynamic, energetic, and powerful yoga practice, laced with humor and light-heartedness. Class will be followed by delicious tea and snacks, conversation with good company amidst beautiful scenery, and the option to explore the beauty that is Sweet Escapes by hiking, swimming, or going on a guided nature walk with Nicole.

Info: Sweet Escapes, 12 Eames Way, Danville. 9:30 a.m. $26. empoweredmovementllc.com.

Woods, Water and Wildlife Festival

This family-friendly celebration of the natural world features fun and educational outdoor activities: hayrides to the river, rescued wild animals, nature’s playground in the woods, fishing in the pond, kids’ crafts, a family discovery walk, demonstrations of traditional rural skills and more! Rain or shine; no pets please.

Info: Branch Hill Farm, 307 Applebee Road, Milton Mills. 10 a.m. $5-$10. mmrg.info/mmrg-in-action/festival.

Great New England Barbecue and Food Truck Festival

A great family fun event that features on-site parking, a corn hole tournament, a kids-zone with free bounce houses and face painting and slime making, artisans, music, a libations tent, food trucks, and eating contests.

Tickets are $5 (children under five and military come for free). Stay tuned to Facebook for promotions and a chance to win a free entry.

No pets please. There will be indoor and outdoor restrooms, and an ATM on-site. For overnight RV parking, inquire via email.

This event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Info: Hampshire Dome, 50 Emerson Road, Milford. 11 a.m. $5. gnecraftartisanshows.com/summer-bbq-%26-food-truck.

A Mid Summer Night’s Market

Come experience this unique evening farmers market! Members of the Public Observing Committee of N.H. Astronomical Society will be bringing two solar telescopes and two Lunt solar binoculars. Get caught up in the fun as musician Elijah Boisvert shares his ukulele, box drum and a shaker or two! “The Smoothie Bus” and “Forking Awesome Food Truck” will be joining our market vendors for this annual event.

Info: New Boston Town Common, 2 River Road, New Boston. 5 p.m. Free. newbostonfarmersmarket.webs.com.

Aug. 16

Oldies Night

Join us for a fabulous evening of all your favorites from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s played by our own DJ Mike of American Entertainment! There will be fun for all, free refreshments, raffles and games. Over 21 only please. Cash bar. Pick your favorite decade and dress the part!

Info: Salem-Derry Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. 7 p.m. $10. communitycrossroadsnh.org.

Aug. 17

Insane Inflatable 5K 2019

The Insane Inflatable 5K is a dynamic and extreme obstacle race made up solely of inflatable obstacles. This event is fun for the whole family and brings 2,000-plus attendees to the New England Dragway. After conquering our obstacle course, the Insane Midway isn’t a bad place to kick back, grab something to eat and relive the experience with friends and family. The Insane Midway changes from event to event, but there is a little something for everyone including food trucks, games, music and sponsor activities.

Info: New England Dragway, 280 Exeter Road, Epping. 8:30 a.m. $44-$79. insaneinflatable5k.com.

Gate City Brewfest & Wing Competition

Wings and beer come together at Holman Stadium in Nashua from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy beer from local breweries and see who takes home top prize in the wing competition. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of.

Info: Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St., Nashua. 1 p.m. $25-$35. Facebook.com.

Atlas PyroVision Festival of Fireworks

The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce hosts the largest fundraising event, the Jaffrey Festival of Fireworks. The festival is a family-friendly event that began in 1990 as a partnership between the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, Atlas Pyrovision and the Jaffrey Silver Ranch Airpark. On the third Saturday in August, the skies over Jaffrey light up with a world-class fireworks display, which is choreographed to music by our very own international award winning company Atlas PyroVision, based in Jaffrey since 1949.

Info: Jaffrey Airfield Silver Ranch, 190 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. 4:30 p.m. $8-$375. jaffreyfireworks.com.

Boot Scootin’ 5K & Brewfest

There’s a whole lineup of events, starting with the 5K race at 6:30 p.m. The brewfest event opens at 6:45, with country music and a bonfire to follow. There will also be food vendors and food trucks offering items for purchase. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 the day of.

Info: Londonderry Athletics Fields, Sargent Road, Londonderry. 6:30 p.m. $25 to $30. millenniumrunning.com/boots/brewfest.

Aug. 18

17th Annual Fire on the Mountain Chili Fest

Welcome to the Henniker Rotary Club “Fire on the Mountain” Chili Fest, an annual celebration of all things spicy. Join the tasty fun for a family-friendly afternoon at beautiful Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, filled with food, beverage, entertainment and activities for the kids. In the 16 years the Henniker Rotary has hosted Chili Fest, they’ve raised and distributed over $200,000 to local, regional and international services and humanitarian causes.

Info: Pats Peak, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker. Noon. $6-$12. chilinewhampshire.org.

Aug. 23

Moose Festival

Head to Colebrook the weekend before Labor Day to celebrate all things “moose.” This year’s festivities include live music, arts and crafts vendors, horse and wagon rides, and rumor has it there is even a moose-calling contest. There will also be a dog show, maple syrup tasting contest and the classic car show. Bring the whole family to this old-time fun event that showcases the many diverse talents and services in the North Country. This event is also the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s premier fundraising event.

Info: Downtown Main Street, Colebrook. 3 p.m. chamberofthenorthcountry.com/moose-festival.html.

Aug. 24

Pembroke and Allenstown Old Home Day

This fun event will have a big parade with floats, marching bands, antique cars and more. Following the parade will be a full day of events including live entertainment on two stages, inflatables, hay wagon rides, miniature golf, food vendors, arts and crafts area, doodle bugs tractor pull, touch a truck, antique cars display, a big raffle and more. The day will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show.

Info: Memorial Field, 8 Exchange St., Pembroke. All day. Facebook.com.

Fitzwilliam Police Association 6th annual Car Show

The Fitzwilliam Police Association is holding its 6th annual Car Show. All cars are welcome. There will be food, music and raffles at this fun community event. Proceeds benefit a scholarship helping a MRHS senior pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Info: Meadowood Training Center, 156 Bowkerville Road, Fitzwilliam. 11 a.m. Free. fitzwilliam-nh.gov.

Robert Comrie Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament

We are an affordable tournament, raising money for a great cause. The First Tee is a wonderful organization that helps New Hampshire’s youth learn the core values in life through the game we all love! We are pleased to announce that we have raised well over $8,500 to date, and look forward to adding much more to that amount in years to come! This is a scramble-format style “just-for-fun” tournament that encourages people of all skill levels and ages to participate.

Info: Candia Woods Golf Links, 313 South Road, Candia. Noon. $80. rgctournament.com.

Aug. 30

Labor Day Weekend Pow Wow

Please join us for LIHA’s 49th annual Pow Wow. There will be drums, dancing, children’s crafts, raffles and vendors. Please visit our Snack Shack for some delicious food and drinks. We also have a Fry Bread stand with wajopi and other toppings. Runs through Sept. 1.

Info: Dulac Land Trust, 109 Osgood Road, Sanbornton. 10 a.m. $6.

Aug. 31

30th Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair at the Bay

The Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront along Alton Bay will come alive with color, flavor and music for the 30th Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair at the Bay on Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 2.

More than 75 artisans from across New England will display and sell their American-made arts and crafts. Delicious specialty foods will also be available to try.

Friendly pets on leash are welcome. Festival hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Alton Bay Community House & Waterfront, 24 Mt. Major Hwy, Alton Bay. 10 a.m. Free. castleberryfairs.com.

MAAA Art in the Park

The Monadnock Area Artist’s Association annual Art in the Park, a two-day public outdoor art show in the lovely garden walkways of Ashuelot River Park on West Street in Keene, is a judged exhibition held on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Artists come from all over New England to exhibit and sell their work. Other highlights include music provided by local musicians, and the promotion of high school artists. An area is provided for students from Keene High School and Monadnock Regional High School to show their work at Art in the Park.

Info: Ashuelot River Park, West Street, Keene. 10 a.m. Free. monadnockarea-artists.org.

Burger Night at Brookford Farm

Join us for this family-friendly event held at Brookford Farm as we celebrate our community, the land and the food we grow. The evening events include a tractor ride and farm tours given by Brookford’s owner Luke Mahoney, live local music, and of course our very own 100-percent grass-fed burgers. Each burger plate is served with a delicious side of seasonal farm salads and vegetables, as well as a variety of our own farmstead cheeses and lacto-fermented krauts.

Please RSVP through Eventbrite.

It will cost $25 for a 6-ounce burger plate and $10 for a kids’ plate. Alcoholic beverages, picnic blankets and chairs are all welcome.

Info: Brookford Farm , 250 West Road, Canterbury. 5 p.m. $25. brookfordfarm.com.

Sept. 6

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival

At this 30th annual festival, 60 of the Seacoast’s top restaurants will serve an abundance of mouthwatering seafood. Choose from favorites including fried clams, shrimp and lobster (steamed, fried or in a roll) to nonseafood items such as barbecue ribs, “blooming onions” and sumptuous desserts. Though the food is the main attraction, also enjoy 80 arts and crafts vendors promoting locally made products and hundreds of Ocean Boulevard merchants offering end-of-the-season sidewalk sales. The three-day festival also includes live music, activities for kids, a free shuttle and parking, 200-foot beverage tent and more.

Hours: Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Info: Hampton Beach, Hampton. 4 p.m. $5-$10. seafoodfestivalnh.com.

Sept. 7

Auburn Duckling Dash 5K

This 5K will take you on the beautiful trails around Little Lake Massabesic in Auburn. Over the river, through the woods, and around the lake to the finish line at the Auburn Historical Association’s Annual Duck Race. Proceeds to benefit Pinkerton Homeless Fund.

Info: Auburn Safety Complex, 55 Eaton Hill Road, Auburn. 8 a.m. $20-$25. runsignup.com.

Sept. 8

Harpoon Brewfest 5K

The 4th Annual Harpoon Brewfest 5K is returning to historic Applecrest Farm for another autumn day of scenic New England running! This is more than just a road race – you’ll get treated to an after-party featuring fresh apples, pie, ice cream, cider, and plenty of craft beer from our friends at Harpoon Brewery!

Info: Applecrest Farm, 133 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls. 9 a.m. $25-$35. brewfest5k.com.

