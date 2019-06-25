Scenes from Intown Concord’s 45th Market Days

These folks (or should I say, Fawkes?), who stood around silently during Market Days, were apparently so passionate about their cause that they decided to conceal their identities. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Chris Townsend commanded the Eagle Square stage with a powerful, gritty voice on Saturday of Market Days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Dom D., "The Sax," a regular fixture in downtown Concord, was right at home in the middle of Main Street, jazzing up the Market Days crowd. JON BODELL / Insider staff

From the Earth brought some serious energy to the Bicentennial Square stage during Market Days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

This lobster-shaped kinetic sculpture drew a lot of attention -- and questions -- from visitors at Market Days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Pleasant Street was nearly impassible during the height of Market Days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Ever seen a super-sized depiction of a malignant colon polyp? Luckily, this exact attraction was at Market Days, which was a hit with the kids despite the odd nature of the thing. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Main Street was absolutely packed on a beautiful Saturday afternoon during Market Days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Kid Zone saw heavy use during Market Days, with youngsters booting soccer balls and sinking putts all weekend long. JON BODELL / Insider staff