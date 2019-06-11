Bulletin Board: ConcordTV taps new executive director, plus loads of awards given out

Chamber to host breakfast forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast forum on Thursday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Holiday Inn in Concord will feature a panel of stakeholders invested in projects aimed at improving energy infrastructure in New Hampshire. Panelists include Bill Quinlan, N.H. president of Eversource; Michael Licata, director of government and community relations at Liberty Utilities; and Chuck Willing, lawyer and a shareholder with the law firm of Rath, Young and Pignatelli and member of the Concord Energy & Environment Advisory Committee. Join us to hear potential solutions and ideas aimed at addressing energy concerns for the Greater Concord business community including Granite Bridge, Northern Pass and the Concord Renewable Energy strategic plan.

Admission is $25 for Chamber member, $35 for nonmembers (includes breakfast). Register at ConcordNHChamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

ConcordTV taps new director

The Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Hardy as executive director, effective immediately. Hardy replaces Doris Ballard, who has worked at ConcordTV since 2001 and was hired as director in 2009. Ballard will continue on as executive assistant until the end of the year to assist in the transition of the station’s leadership.

Hardy began his affiliation with ConcordTV as a summer intern while enrolled at Colby-Sawyer College, where he graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in media studies. He was hired as production/training coordinator upon his graduation and promoted to station manager in 2018.

Hardy says of his appointment, “I’m thrilled to be transitioning into the role of executive director at ConcordTV.”

Doris Ballard

Top Skate House donors recognized

The following Leadership Donors were among the top contributors to the White Park Skate House project:

Black Ice Pond Hockey Association: $100K

N.H. Distributors: $25K

The Rowley Insurance Agency: $25K

Concord Rotary Club: $25K

Horace Blood Family Foundation: $25K

Grappone Automotive: $10K

Hotel Concord: $10K

St. Paul’s School: $5K

Davis and Towle: $5K

Duprey Companies: $5K

The Honorable John and Dr.Susan Lynch: $5K

Memorial donations made/pledged by:

David Parker: $5K

The Frizzell/Crandlemire family: $5K

The Norton family: $5K

Gifts of $25,000 were in support of interior areas (snack bar, skate rental booth). Gifts of $10,000 were in support of outdoor landscape elements. Gifts of $5,000 will be recognized on the major donor wall. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at the Skate House.

Jayme Simoes

DAR Good Citizen awarded

Cynthia Sweeney represented the Buntin-Rumford-Webster Concord Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently at the Bishop Brady Awards Ceremony to present the DAR Good Citizens certificate to Abigail Trembly. BRW is proud to honor Abigail and six other Good Citizens from area high schools and looks forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the future.

Nancy Shee

Chamber Pinnacle Awards given out

Three area businesses and a local business leader received accolades from the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and members of the community on June 6 at the 14th Annual Pinnacle Awards Luncheon at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. The Chamber’s sold-out event hosted close to 300 community, nonprofit and business leaders from the Capital Region who came to celebrate this year’s Pinnacle Award recipients nominated by peers and selected by a committee of last year’s winners.

This year’s Pinnacle Award honorees are: Gibson’s Bookstore, Small Business of the Year; Mainstay Technologies, Business of the Year; Concord Community TV, Nonprofit Business of the Year; and Rosemary Heard, President of CATCH Neighborhood Housing received Business Leader of the Year.

Gary Miller of Unitil and chair of the 2019 Leadership Greater Concord Steering Committee introduced this year’s Leadership Greater Concord graduates: Kimberly Carter, N.H. Mutual Bancorp; Rose M. Culver, BHG The Masiello Group; Michael DeCristofaro, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation; Saverio DiSaverio, Merrimack County Department of Corrections; Sarah Dorner, UNH School of Law; Bryan Fontaine, Lincoln Financial Group; Dan Hall, The H.L. Turner Group, Inc.; Erika Janik, N.H. Public Radio; Brad Kulacz, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Bryanna Marceau, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce; Bradford W. Melson, Orr & Reno, P.A.; Barrett Moulton, Concord Police Department; Elizabeth Mulleavey, St. Mary’s Bank; Melissa Pomeroy, St. Mary’s Bank; Jared Reynolds, UNH Cooperative Extension; Carol Ritchie, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Polly Saltmarsh, N.H. Federal Credit Union; Heather Shank, City of Concord; Alexandra Sosnowski, Northeast Delta Dental; Sarah Ward, and Karen Wolivar, Merrimack County Department of Corrections.

Kristina Carlson

Grange celebrates 105th anniversary

Concord Grange 322 began the celebration of its 105th birthday with the annual Grange and Community Awards Night at the IBEW Hall last month. Concord Grange Master Dick Patten, in his 49th year, presented awards to the following: N.H. State Trooper Award to Trooper Michael Petrullo; First Responder, Rev. Jason Wells; Community Spirit to Donna Noonan Robie; Farm of the Year to Howard Pearl & Sons Farm in Loudon; Civic Award to Gary Ford; Lecturer Gary Ford presented John Hatab with the Citizen of the Year Award. The following award recipients were not present and will be presented at a later date: Police Officer, Sgt. Tim King; Firefighter, John Sinclair; Educator, Kris Gallo, Principal, Christa McAuliffe School; First Responder Awards, Rev. Jonathan Hopkins and Rev. Ray Ball; Heights Business, Dave Mailhot Enterprises; Agriculture Award, Chuck and Diane Souther; Northeast Grange Public Service, Police Chief Brad Osgood. Previously, Patten presented the Concord Insider with a Northeast Media Award and Jon Bodell was awarded Editor of the Year.

Patten presented Grange membership honors to Shelley Huntoon, 70 years; Richard Jones, 65 years; Mrs. Debbie Patten, 35-year membership. Patten will present Dorothy Bartlett with an 80-year Membership Honor from the National Grange. The Grange will be celebrating its 105 birthday with special events through the year.

Dick Patten

Related Posts