Entertainment: John Cusack comes to the Cap Center for ‘Say Anything’ screening

Music
Tuesday
- Michael Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Klose Shave at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Walker Smith at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Audio Jam at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Change 5 at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- These Trees at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Elden’s Junk at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Steve Chagnon at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Concord Chorale at South Congregational Church at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors at concordchorale.org, or $25 general admission, $20 seniors at the door. Students are free and should get their ticket(s) only at the door.
- Betty Soo at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m.
- New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at Wesley United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $22 at nhgmc.com.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Alex Cohen at Cheers at 4 p.m.
- The Brigadoons at Concord City Auditorium at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 to $57 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Concord Chorale at South Congregational Church at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors at concordchorale.org, or $25 general admission, $20 seniors at the door. Students are free and should get their ticket(s) only at the door.
Monday
- Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Launch Party 2019 at Hatbox Theatre, previewing the upcoming season, on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 (free for members) at hatboxnh.com.
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live – “King for a Day” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Bo-Nita at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Finding Neverland at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- John Cusack, with Say Anything screening, at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $150 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Showtime with Shakespeare: A New Hop Hop Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.