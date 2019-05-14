Entertainment: John Cusack comes to the Cap Center for ‘Say Anything’ screening

By - May 14, 2019 | 0 comments

Actor John Cusack will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday for a screening of the 1989 film Say Anything, followed by a Q-and-A session with the audience. Courtesy of the Capitol Center for the Arts
Actor John Cusack will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday for a screening of the 1989 film Say Anything, followed by a Q-and-A session with the audience. Courtesy of the Capitol Center for the Arts

Music

Tuesday

  • Michael Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Klose Shave at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Walker Smith at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Audio Jam at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Change 5 at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • These Trees at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Elden’s Junk at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Steve Chagnon at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Concord Chorale at South Congregational Church at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors at concordchorale.org, or $25 general admission, $20 seniors at the door. Students are free and should get their ticket(s) only at the door.
  • Betty Soo at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m.
  • New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at Wesley United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $22 at nhgmc.com.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Alex Cohen at Cheers at 4 p.m.
  • The Brigadoons at Concord City Auditorium at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 to $57 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Concord Chorale at South Congregational Church at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors at concordchorale.org, or $25 general admission, $20 seniors at the door. Students are free and should get their ticket(s) only at the door.

Monday

  • Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Launch Party 2019 at Hatbox Theatre, previewing the upcoming season, on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 (free for members) at hatboxnh.com.
  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live – “King for a Day” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Bo-Nita at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Finding Neverland at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • John Cusack, with Say Anything screening, at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $150 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Showtime with Shakespeare: A New Hop Hop Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright