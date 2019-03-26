Concord notes: Citizen’s Academy, dog license deadlines approaching

Apply for CPD Citizen’s Academy

The deadline to apply to the Concord Police Department’s next Citizen’s Academy is April 1. The academy is a 10-week program taking place one night a week beginning April 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Applicants who are accepted can expect an informative session examining all the duties of the Concord Police Department. The program will consist of classroom instruction, demonstration and trips to other organizations involved with the department and community. Applicants will also have the option to participate in a police ride along, and/or a sit-in with our dispatch center. You can learn more on our City of Concord blog, and download an application through the Concord Police Department’s website.

Dog registration deadline reminder

Reminder from the City Clerk’s Office, the deadline to license your dog in accordance with State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 is approaching. Dog licenses should be renewed by April 30. Residents may renew their dog licenses in person in the Clerk’s Office, by mail or through the city’s online bill-pay module at concordnh.gov. Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to email the Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call them at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file.

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records.

Stefanie Breton

