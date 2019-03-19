Bulletin Board: Acting workshop, jazz show at Audi and more

Poetry Out Loud champ named

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts announces that Rachel Budd from Bow High School is the winner of New Hampshire’s 2019 Poetry Out Loud High School Championship, which took place at the State House’s Representatives Hall on March 15. Alana Ervin from Oyster River High School was selected as alternate champion.

As state champion, Budd receives $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip with an adult chaperone to Washington, D.C., to compete for the national championship. Her high school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. Ervin will receive $100, with $200 for her school library.

Should Budd be unable to attend, Ervin will represent New Hampshire at the event.

New Hampshire’s Poetry Out Loud supporters include the Putnam Foundation – a donor-advised fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation – and the New Hampshire Learning Initiative. Other partners include the Poetry Society of New Hampshire, Granite State Ambassadors, the Frost Place, Slam Free or Die, the New Hampshire Writers Project and New Hampshire Public Radio.

To learn more about 2019 New Hampshire Poetry Out Loud, view a map of participating schools and find out how your school can be involved, visit nh.gov/nharts and click on the Poetry Out Loud button. For additional information, contact Julianne Gadoury, N.H. State Council on the Arts, at 271-079 or julianne.gadoury@dncr.nh.gov.

Shelly Angers

New Black Eagle Jazz Band show

The Walker Lecture Fund series continues Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a concert at Concord City Auditorium by the New Black Eagle Jazz Band, a New Orleans jazz band. The group is both venerable and wonderful, a treat for the folks who missed Mardi Gras in New Orleans. At least they get the music, and for free.

Carol Bagan

Players to offer acting workshop

On Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Community Players of Concord will present an acting workshop for 20-somethings (age 20-29) at The Players Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road.

The morning session will cover Developing Emotional Resonance in lines and scenes. Please bring a memorized 8-12 word line from a play, or lyric from a song. The afternoon session will cover character arcs in dialogue, songs, plays, musicals and scenes, using the tools learned in the morning session. Please bring a short synopsis of a character or song you’ve done or wish to do. And maybe there wiill be one surprise piece of work!

There will be a half-hour lunch break. Please bring a notebook and your lunch. Cost is $15 (cash or check, payable on the day of the workshop), and includes membership with The Players for the balance of our 91st season.

Wayland Bunnell has been an active member of The Community Players of Concord for 36 years, starting as the set designer for Annie in 1983. He has been involved in over 120 productions in virtually every capacity. He has taught acting, set building, diction, and singing songs in past workshops or with individuals. He has also stage managed, mentored mainstage directors, and as a frequent tech director, taught backstage skills to many.

Registration for the 12 available spaces is required. For further information, call 668-5466 or email wtarrytown@aol.com.

Doug Schwarz

Restore and Revitalize yoga

Nel’s back at Evo Rock + Fitness this Sunday teaching another Restore and Revitalize yoga class. The class with instructor Nel Norwesh will include meditation, stamina-building Asana, gentle stretching and breath menu. The class will run from 3 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $20.

Evo Rock + Fitness

NHTI to host Wellness Fair

On Tuesday, March 26, NHTI Health Services is sponsoring the 24th Annual NHTI Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dr. Goldie Crocker Wellness Center. The theme for this year is “Be Well & Thrive.” The Wellness Fair typically attracts more than 40 exhibitors including government health agencies, local health businesses and health educators – along with student exhibitors from NHTI’s own health programs – offering demonstrations, health screenings, wellness education, exhibits and more. There will be free healthy refreshments, door prizes and background music. Admission is free and the community is invited.

Sponsorships and exhibit space are available. For information, please contact NHTI Health Services at 230-4043 or NHTIhealthservices@ccsnh.edu.

NHTI

Toastmasters forum, raffle

Toastmasters is where distinguished leaders are made! The Concord area Toastmasters welcome you to a Public Speaking Forum and free raffle on Tuesday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New England College’s 62 N. Main St. location in Concord.

These events will showcase great public speakers and impromptu speaking, along with tips about how to organize a speech, effectively move an audience, and to think on your feet. The program will be informal but include the elements of a standard meeting so guests can observe the Toastmasters’ experience. The program will include timed speeches, word of the day and table topics where club members speak extemporaneously. All of this is done in a warm and supportive environment committed to helping you expand your speaking and leadership skills.

“Toastmasters has helped me to overcome my fear of public speaking and to grow in my self-confidence. I’ve made incredible friends,” says member Kim Lampron. Toastmasters provides a supportive, positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

The public is invited to join this fun and welcoming bunch who want to share their positive experiences in Toastmasters with you. This event will be hosted by five Toastmasters clubs in the Concord area. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to win prizes. Bring a friend, a sense of humor and a desire to grow your club’s communication skills.

For more information about this event, please contact Catherine Ryan at c_ryan16@yahoo.com or Grace Cohen at gcohen@anthorne.com.

Catherine Ryan

Zonta scholarship applications ready

Applications for the 2019 Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarships are now available from the Zonta Club of Concord, a local chapter of Zonta International. Any New Hampshire woman undertaking a business and/or business-related program leading to a business management career at an accredited university/college/institute, is in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted, is eligible to apply. The application and additional eligibility requirements are available online through the Zonta International website, zonta.org, or by emailing Janice Severance at concordzontajmk@gmail.com. The recipient of Concord’s $1,000 award will be eligible to compete at the Zonta District 1 level for an additional $1,000 award. The successful Zonta District 1 recipient will be qualified to compete for one of 12 international scholarships in the amount of $7,000 each. The Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship Program is designed to encourage women to enter careers and to seek leadership positions in business-related fields.

Completed applications should be sent to: Zonta Club of Concord NH, Attn: Janice Severance, PO Box 1736, Concord, NH 03302-1736 by Friday, April 19. Candidates are encouraged to review the application as soon as possible since they need to request references, transcripts and proof of enrollment.

Janice Severance

