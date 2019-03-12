Entertainment: So much live music to be heard in Concord this week

Boston-based comedian Dave Rattigan will be the headliner at the Comedy Club at Tandy's on March 14. Courtesy of Doris Ballard Local comedian Rick Gauthier will be the host of the Comedy Club at Tandy's on March 14. Courtesy of Doris Ballard

We have a very busy week on the entertainment front around here, with an absolutely full slate of music to go along with a number of stage shows and two comedy shows, including the second installment of the new comedy club at Tandy’s.

Get out there and take it all in this week.

Music

Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dan Walker at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Key Element at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Beethoven’s “Ghost Trio” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Friday

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Lee Ross at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Mark Huzar at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Heist and High School Prom Queen at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Student recital – assorted instruments and voice at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Dean Harlem at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market (Eagle Square Atrium) at 10 a.m.

The Brothers Dann Blues Band at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Andrew North at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Crave at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Jam with Chelsea Paolini at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Brad Bosse at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Winterland NH: A Grateful Dead Experience at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Lisa Bastoni at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7).

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Jam at Area 23 featuring RosesfromRuins, Harrison & Lily and Ethyric & B. Snair at 3 p.m.

Monday

Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater/Comedy

Comedian Brian Regan at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Comedy Club at Tandy’s featuring Boston-based headliner Dave Rattigan, Scott MacNeil, Colleen McCauley, Mark Moccia and John Tousignant, with host Rick Gauthier. Show at 8 p.m., doors at 7. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite (NoDoProductions) or at the door.

Tape Face at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Peg + Cat Live at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Stones in His Pockets at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Concord Community Concert Association presents Concertmaster String Quartet at the Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door, accompanying children free. Call 344-4747 or go to concordcommunityconcerts.org for tickets and more info.

Movies at Red River

Arctic (PG-13/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05

They Shall Not Grow Old (R/2018/129 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

Stan and Ollie (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 2, 5:25

Free Solo (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:05

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:05

Thursday: 2:10, 7:05

Way Out West (NR/1937/65 min.)

Tuesday: 5:35

Wednesday: 5:35

Thursday: 5:35

All movie times are p.m.

