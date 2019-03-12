City Manager’s Newsletter: Fix a Leak Week, Royal Leak Detection Contest and more

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. The letter was too long to print in its entirety here, but you can access the full version at concordnh.gov by clicking the “Newsletter” button on the homepage.

Fix a Leak Week

Join Concord General Services in celebrating EPA WaterSense’s “Fix a Leak Week,” March 18-24!

Leaks can waste a lot of water and can lead to outrageous utility bills. A leaky faucet, shower head, toilet or irrigation system may seem harmless, but more than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted each year from leaks in the average household. Sometimes leaks can be silent and go undetected until you notice an increase in your water bill. Find and fix household leaks to save water and possibly even money on utility bills.

Kick off Fix a Leak Week on Monday, March 18 by joining Concord General Services for a Twitter Party from 2 to 3 p.m. @ConcordNHGS. Join the national conversation about how to find and fix water leaks by following and using the hashtag #FixALeak.

Free Toilet Leak Dye Test Kits are available at the water billing office at 311 N. State St. through the end of March. Grab a kit to perform a quick and easy leak test on your toilet! Leaky toilets can be a big culprit in high water bills and wasted water.

Concord residents can enter Concord General Services’ Royal Leak Detection contest for a chance to win a WaterSense labeled toilet. The American Standard dual-flush 1.0/1.6 GPF (gallons per flush) white elongated toilet is certified to use at least 20 percent less water without sacrificing performance. Leaks can be a royal pain, but residents can find and fix water leaks by performing a “royal” leak detection. Share how you have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win a new royal “throne” (toilet). Enter by submitting a contest entry form (available online or in person at General Services’ water billing office) and/or by tagging Concord General Services on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram in a public post with how you have found and fixed water leaks. Double your chance to win by entering the contest both ways! All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 24. By entering the contest, you agree to the official contest rules.

Learn more about Fix A Leak Week, how to find leaks, the EPA WaterSense Program and the Royal Leak Detection contest at concordnh.gov/leaks.

Ice season runs through Friday

Ice season at Everett Arena is almost over! Ice skating continues Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday. Weekend ice skating hours have ended.

Admission is $5 (free for ages 3 and under) and skate rentals are available at the Pro Shop for $5. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11:20 a.m. through Friday. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended).

The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Sharpen your skates at the Pro Shop for only $6! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Park St. steam line installation

The state of New Hampshire will resume installation of its new steam lines along the south side of Park Street (between Green Street and N.orth State Street).

The work is anticipated to last approximately four weeks. One-way traffic will be maintained through use of barricades, barrels and flaggers. The sidewalk on the south side of the street and parking on both sides of the street will be closed during the construction period. Pedestrian detour signage will be provided.

Puppies & Pie at Concord library

Celebrate Pi Day (Thursday) at Concord Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Meet the library’s therapy dogs and possibly the city of Concord’s new therapy dog, Liberty (if she’s not too busy on the beat!), and enjoy a slice of homemade pie with us. Since this program is taking place during CPL’s monthly LEGO Club, we’ll have fun dog- and pie-specific LEGO projects for the kids as well.

Guided hike at Winant Park

The Concord Trails Committee’s trail walk series continues Saturday with a guided hike at the Winant Park trails at 10 a.m.

This is an approximately 3-mile walk with some moderate slopes to climb, and some great views at the top.

Meet Fran, your trail guide, at the Fisk Road trailhead. Parker Academy is generously donating the use of their parking lot for this event. Please park in their front lot along Pleasant Street.

Bring snowshoes and/or some type of cleats or micro spikes for traction, depending on conditions. A walking pole (or two) is recommended.

Plan to be out there for about 1 ½ to 2 hours. Don’t forget water and snacks, and dress in layers for the weather.

The hike will go on even in light precipitation. It will be canceled if there are icy conditions, rain or severe winter weather.

See Map 21 for directions, trail map and more information at concordnh.gov/trails.

Tech Tuesdays at Heights library

Stop by the Heights branch library at the City Wide Community Center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about ebooks, downloadables, library databases and any other tech questions you may have. Bring your own device or borrow one of our Chromebooks.

