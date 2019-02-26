Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 student leadership class

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed 24 students from eight Capital Region schools selected to take part in the Chamber’s highly competitive 2019 Capital Area Student Leadership program, the state’s only regional student leadership and civics course offered annually by the Chamber for high school sophomores in the Greater Concord area. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce welcomed 24 students selected to take part in Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) 2019 during a reception held at the Chamber’s 49 S. Main St. office in Concord on Feb. 20, also attended by parents, guardians, CASL committee members and Chamber staff program liaisons. CASL is New Hampshire’s only regional student leadership and civics program. It is offered annually by the Chamber for high school sophomores in the Greater Concord area and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental. Supplemental funding for CASL is provided through the Chamber’s annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament. This year’s class includes students from eight schools in the Capital Region:

Maria Armaganian, Concord High School; David Bean, Concord High School; Luke Berube, Bow High School; Aakriti Bhattarai, Concord High School; Hannah Brown, Pembroke Academy; Annika Geiben Lynn, Bow High School; Megan Haley, Hopkinton Middle High School; Annika Ingersoll, Concord High School; Lilia Klingler, Hopkinton Middle High School; Kaylee Magoon, Merrimack Valley High School; Lauren Martel, Hopkinton Middle High School; Vanessa Maslauskas, Merrimack Valley High School; Sarah McCarthy, Bow High School; Nicholas Miller, Hopkinton Middle High School; Nika Mitchell, Concord High School; Aiden Munro, Bow High School; Olivia Parzick, Bow High School; Isabella Payne, Bishop Brady High School; Sydney Pollard, John Stark Regional High School; Samuel Ralston, Bow High School; Jack Roberge, Bow High School; Aaron Russell, Concord High School; Elizabeth Segal, Concord High School; and Derek Wagner, The Derryfield School.

Students received their session day agendas, assignments and met the steering committee members who volunteer for seven months to plan a series of four unique sessions focused on an important topic within the community, beginning with an orientation in March. Capital Area Student Leadership Committee Chairwoman Patricia Vaillancourt congratulated the incoming class and CASL 2018 alumni Evelyn Hatem of Bow High School offered advice for getting the most from the program, saying, “you must be willing to step outside of your comfort zone. Your ability to put your insecurities and preconceived ideas aside will directly reflect the difference between who you are as a leader before this program and who you are leaving Grappone Hall upon graduation.”

CASL encourages students to become active and effective participants and future leaders in their schools and communities through exposure to the historical, cultural, environmental and civic aspects of the Greater Concord area. Using Concord as a classroom, these sessions offer firsthand knowledge and provide opportunities for dialogue with established leaders. Through field trips, hands-on experiences and facilitated discussions, students gain special insights into the functions behind a working community. More than 675 students have graduated from CASL over the last two decades. Vaillancourt received the Chamber’s 2017 W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year Award for her longstanding dedication to the Capital Area Student Leadership program.

For more information about Capital Area Student Leadership, the Funds for Education Golf Tournament or the Chamber’s volunteer committees, please contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or visit ConcordNHChamber.com.

Tim Sink

President, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

