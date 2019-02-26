Bulletin Board: Discovery Center open for winter break, discussion groups and more

VNA to offer Walk-In Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Pride Pops Up – again – on Sunday

Last month, more than 30 people braved the storm to make Pride Pops Up at Whiskey & Wine a success.

So we’re doing it again! Maybe this time without the snow…

Let’s come together to build community for New Hampshire’s LGBTQ and allies. Have a few drinks. Meet a few friends. Support a great local business.

New Hampshire’s LGBTQ community can feel limited. We want a delicious excuse to come together. And the folks at Whiskey & Wine generously offered to transform themselves for another one-night event.

The event is Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Whiskey & Wine on North Main Street. No cover charge – just pay for what you order.

LGBTQNH.com

NHTI to screen ‘The Great Buster’

The NHTI Film Society proudly presents The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018, 102 minutes, Not Rated) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Sweeney Auditorium.

“Vastly entertaining! Certain to please Buster Keaton aficionados and newcomers alike,” says critic Todd McCarthy.

“In his 1949 essay ‘Comedy’s Greatest Era,’ James Agee suggested that ‘Keaton’s face ranked almost with Lincoln’s as an early American archetype; it was haunting, handsome, almost beautiful, yet it was also irreducibly funny.’ ”

“To watch The Great Buster: A Celebration – Peter Bogdanovich’s affectionate and informative new documentary – is to appreciate Agee’s insight, and also to marvel anew at Keaton’s cinematic feats. The film presents a compact, tactful biography and also a valuable explication of ‘Keatonesque’ in its most sublime varieties.” – A.O. Scott

Admission is by donation ($5 suggested); free with an NHTI student ID. For more information, contact Steve Ambra at 271-6484, ext. 4101 or sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Newly bereaved discussion group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Tuesday, March 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Concord Hospital Trust accepting scholarship apps

Concord Hospital Trust, the philanthropic arm of the hospital, is now accepting applications for 2019 funding through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund for nursing and allied health students.

The fund, part of the trust’s endowments, was made possible by the generosity of Concord Hospital’s many benefactors, both past and present. Their vision was to inspire and enable students to pursue careers in the nursing and allied healthcare professions to enrich their lives, while ensuring the continued availability of quality health care to the Greater Concord community.

The Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Committee, a volunteer subcommittee of the trust’s Stewardship Committee, has developed scholarship eligibility guidelines and will make decisions on fund awards. With approximately $35,000 awarded annually, scholarships typically range from $1,000 to $3,000.

Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit, personal character and other criteria. Students who have lived within Concord Hospital’s primary service area for more than one year or who graduated from a high school within the service area, or who are employed by Concord Hospital, are eligible to apply.

The application is available on Concord Hospital Trust’s website at ch-trust.org. All applications must be received or postmarked by April 30. Award decisions will be completed by June.

For more information about the scholarship fund, the eligibility requirements or to apply, visit ch-trust.org or contact the Concord Hospital Trust Office at 227-7000, ext. 5209.

William Halacy to speak at NHTI

Next Tuesday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Library Living Room, NHTI presents the next event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year. William Halacy will share “The Benefits of Asian Medicine,” a presentation on Tai Chi and acupuncture.

After a successful career of 26 years in public safety, Halacy retired and began a new career in Asian medicine. Following six years of study and graduation from the New England School of Acupuncture with a master’s degree in acupuncture, he opened his practice in Concord in 2008. He is a nationally certified Diplomate in Acupuncture, certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and licensed by the state of New Hampshire.

A major component of Halacy’s healing practice is Tai Chi. He often recommends that his patients begin the study of Tai Chi as a form of rehabilitation, as Tai Chi is to Asian medicine what physical therapy is to Western medicine. Tai Chi can also be used for the prevention of disease.

For more information, call 230-4028 or visit nhti.edu/wings.

VNA to offer spousal loss group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Spousal Loss Group on Thursdays, beginning March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Havenwood Heritage Heights Barrows Building, 149 East Side Drive in Concord.

These eight-week adult grief discussion groups help people who are dealing with the death of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, feelings and challenges associated with grieving. Facilitators and participants share tools they have learned that have been helpful in their grief journey.

Registration is required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Discovery Center open during break

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for February vacation, through Sunday, March 3. Visitors to the Discovery Center during the vacation weeks will be able to explore the science galleries, engage in a variety of science and engineering activities, and choose from five different planetarium shows each day – including “The Little Star that Could,” “Life Under The Arctic Sky,” “Black Holes,” “Tonight’s Sky” and “Wildest Weather in the Solar System.”

For more information, visit starhop.com.

