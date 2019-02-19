Hearts for Kindness group honors local Kindness Heroes

Jessica Livingston (left), owner of JLiv Inspirations and director of the Concord Multicultural Festival, was a recipient of the Kindness Hero award from the Hearts for Kindness program. The program was started in 2014 by Brenda Perkins (right). Courtesy of Brenda Perkins Tom Raffio, CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, was a past recipient of the Kindness Hero award from the Hearts for Kindness program. Courtesy of Brenda Perkins Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion (left) was a past recipient of the Kindness Hero award from the Hearts for Kindness program. Courtesy of Brenda Perkins

Hearts for Kindness was brought to life in 2014 by local Realtor Brenda Perkins. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to promote community and hope through community-driven acts of kindness and financial assistance to local community members in need. For several holiday seasons, Perkins has opened her home to 10-plus volunteers to make scarves and assemble care packages for the homeless. When there is a need in the community for a family or an organization, Hearts for Kindness posts a “community call to action” to collect the items needed. Families or individuals who are faced with unexpected circumstances can request through a third party for financial assistance up to $500 to help with emergency expenses that can throw off a household budget for months.

Perhaps most importantly, Hearts for Kindness wants to encourage kindness for everyone. “One of the ways we promote kindness is through our Kindness Heroes program,” said Perkins, president of Hearts for Kindness. “By highlighting local community members who go above and beyond in their daily lives to make a difference in their communities and the lives of others, we are promoting the fact that simple acts of kindness can have profound impacts, and anyone can do it.”

The most recent Kindness Hero recipient was presented with her award at Hearts for Kindness’ annual Garden Party fundraiser in August 2018 at Pleasantview Gardens. Jessica Livingston, owner of JLiv Inspirations and director of the Concord Multicultural Festival, was named a Kindness Hero for her “diligent and selfless work of promoting diversity and inclusion, and giving voice to the under-represented members of the community.”

Past recipients have included Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion, for his work and dedication to the local area; Tom Raffio, CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, for his ongoing dedication to the community; Tom Arnold of Arnie’s Place, for his generous contributions to many local groups over the years; and Steve Gamlin, motivational speaker and founder of BeachBum Philanthropy, an organization that partners with nonprofits, homeless shelters and other “givers” to spread kindness.

Nominations for Kindness Heroes are always welcome and encouraged. There is no formal nomination process. Nominators can send an email to heartsforkindness@gmail.com with the nominee’s name and an explanation of why the person deserves to be recognized as a Kindness Hero.

For more information about Hearts for Kindness, including events, volunteer opportunities, donations and requests for assistance, visit heartsforkindness.com or email heartsforkindness@gmail.com.

Brenda Perkins

