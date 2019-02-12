Bulletin Board: Comedy Club opens at Tandy’s on Valentine’s Day

John Broderick to speak at NHTI

NHTI invites the public to a special presentation by John Broderick, senior director of public affairs at Dartmouth Hitchcock and former N.H. chief justice, on Tuesday, (Feb. 12) from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in Sweeney Auditorium. Broderick appears as part of Dartmouth Hitchcock’s REACT mental health awareness campaign, which provides individuals with tips on how to recognize signs of emotional suffering and how to seek support for themselves and others. Drawing on his personal experiences, Broderick has shared his message with more than 250 schools and community events in New Hampshire and Vermont in an effort to destigmatize mental illness.

REACT supplements the “Five Signs” campaign developed by Change Direction, which is based on the premise that, like knowing the Five Signs of a heart attack or stroke, we should all know the Five Signs of emotional distress; REACT helps us take action.

The REACT campaign is presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the New Hampshire Department of Education, the Vermont Agency of Education and other agencies and civic leaders.

Bach’s Lunch on Valentine’s Day

On Thursday at 12:10 p.m., celebrate Valentine’s Day at Concord Community Music School with fan favorites Peggo Horstmann Hodes and Kent Allyn, plus special guest Paul Hodes, in their Bach’s Lunch Concert, “Make Someone Happy: Musical Valentines.” The lineup of happy love songs ranges from “You Couldn’t Be Cuter” by Jerome Kern to “I Love Being Here With You” by Peggy Lee to “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin to “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, plus some new original love songs. This concert will make you happy, too, while you hold hands, tap your toes and leave singing!

Bach’s Lunch programs are free and open to the public, and take place from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on the first and second Thursdays of each month, November through May, in the music school’s Recital Hall, 23 Wall St. The Bach’s Lunch Series is sponsored by The Timothy and Abigail B. Walker Lecture Fund and The Engelke Heggie Gratefulness Fund. For more information, please call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Comedy club to open at Tandy’s

Laughta In New Hampsha, a division of NoDo Productions, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Comedy Club on Valentine’s Day (Thursday) at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square. But this new club, which will run on the second Thursday of each month beginning on Valentine’s Day, promises to bring a bit of a “twist” to what audiences might expect to find at a traditional comedy club venue.

“Think variety show,” says Doris Ballard, co-producer of entertainment at the club and opening night host. “In addition to featuring a talented lineup of standup comic performers and headliners to Tandy’s Pub, we’ll be presenting a mix of performances by area musicians and vocalists, with a different theme and surprises every night.”

The grand opening features the stand-up comedy of headliner Bob Sheehy, who has opened for Meatloaf at Caroline’s Comedy in New York City, Bob Marley at Foxwoods and Kevin Meaney at Lowell Auditorium. Local popular comics who will also be performing stand-up are David Afflick, Norm Ballard, Karen Desmarais, Rick Gauthier and Allen-Michael-Harber. And bringing some Valentine romance to the night is talented guest vocalist, Seraphim Afflick (D’Andrea).

Doors of the Comedy Club open at 7:30 p.m., with show times from 8 to 9:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite under NoDoProductions, or at the door the night of the performance starting at 6 p.m.

Jazz Sanctuary this Sunday

“The Jazz of Limitless Space – The Kingdom Within” will be the theme of this Sunday’s Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday at 1 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St. – corner of North Main and Washington streets). Ancient religious wisdom and modern neuroscience alike point to exciting possibilities for exploring the inner world, and Pastor Emilia Halstead and Tim Wildman will lead a discussion about the spiritual dimension of these possibilities. Jazz saxophonist and flutist Joey Placenti will join vocalist Emilia Halstead and the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band in creating music that leads further inward – and swings!

Half-hour Jazz Set at 1 p.m. with Jazz Worship Experience beginning at 1:30 p.m. There is no admission, and “wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!”

Stamp collectors group to meet

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, next Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade.

Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

NHTI’s Wings of Knowledge

Next Tuesday at 6 p.m., NHTI presents the next event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year. In honor of National Engineers Week, Wings presents N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who will speak on “Emerging Technologies and Transportation Innovation.”

Sheehan oversees a $650 million state agency dedicated to providing safe and efficient transportation systems. She brings both transportation engineering and management experience in projects and programs to her role as commissioner. In her years as a dedicated public employee, she has worked as a resident engineer in bridge maintenance and as a project manager with a record of delivering contracts on time and on budget.

One professional development hour will be awarded for attending this event.

