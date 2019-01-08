Bulletin Board: Space camp scholarships, stamp collectors, etc.

Apply for space camp scholarships

Applications for the 2019 round of Alex Higgins Memorial Space Camp Scholarships are now available on the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s website, starhop.com, and at the Discovery Center Reception Desk; applications are due to the Discovery Center by March 4. This competitive program is open to all New Hampshire residents ages 9-18, and covers full tuition and room and board at the U.S. Space and Rocketry Center in Huntsville, Ala. Transportation to Huntsville is not included.

The Space Camp Scholarship program is a joint initiative of the Discovery Center, the family of Alex Higgins and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Created in memory of Alex Higgins, a young man from Bedford who thoroughly enjoyed his experience at Space Camp, the program offers a potentially life-changing opportunity for young Granite Staters. Since its inception, the Alex Higgins Memorial Space Camp Scholarship program has sent 56 New Hampshire youth to simulated astronaut or pilot training at the U.S. Space and Rocketry Camp; three additional applicants will be selected this year.

The application and more information can be found at starhop.com/alex-higgins-space-camp-scholarship.

Jeanne Gerulskis

Chamber to host luncheon forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to a luncheon forum on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St. Join fellow business and community leaders for lunch as moderator Ari Pollack of Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell guides panelists David Juvet of the Business and Industry Association of N.H., Phil Sletten of New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute and Dean Spiliotes of N.H. Political Capital through an informed conversation about the current political climate, change in leadership, policy and budget.

Reserve your seat now for this timely topic by contacting the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508, email events@concordnhchamber.com or visit ConcordNHChamber.com to register online. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members or $35 for non-members (includes lunch). The luncheon is generously sponsored by Ledyard National Bank.

Kristina Carlson

VNA to host Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other.

Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Grief support group for youth

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children ages 6-18 and their families, will meet Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time.

H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate.

H20 is collaboratively offered by Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord and community partners and volunteers.

Registration is required. To register, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Stamp collectors to meet next Tuesday

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Jan. 15 beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

VNA seeks more volunteers

Concord Regional VNA is seeking volunteers and veteran volunteers to offer companionship and support to hospice patients. The next eight-week training sessions start Feb. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St.

Hospice volunteers assist with:

Providing companionship to hospice patients

Offering caregiver respite

Reading to hospice patients

Holding a hand and lending a listening ear

Running errands for hospice patients

Cooking meals at the Hospice House

Providing pet therapy, music therapy and therapeutic arts

Giving Reiki, massage or Therapeutic Touch

Assisting staff with office work

Facilitating grief support groups

Connecting as a veteran volunteer with patients who are also veterans

Call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2826 or email lisa.challender@crvna.org by Jan. 25 to learn more.

Andrew Morse

Related Posts