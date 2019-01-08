Entertainment: Tons of live music everywhere, plus an original play at Hatbox

It’s a fairly busy week around here on the entertainment front, especially Saturday, with nine separate music shows plus the original new play Fade at Hatbox Theatre, among other things.

There’s plenty of other stuff going on, too. See for yourself:

Music

Tuesday

Michael Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dan Walker at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dan Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Mairzy Doats Duo at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Friday

Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Darlingside, accompanied by the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $39.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Atomic Tones at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Afternoon Music at Area 23 with open jam from 1 to 2 p.m., Deaf Poet at 3, Felix Holt at 3:30 and open jam from 4 to 5.

Purple Finches Winter Concert at South Congregational Church at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door or at ccmusicschool.org.

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Get the Led Out at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Mill Brook School fundraiser with Not Dead Yet and Lucas Gallo at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

April Cushman at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market (7 Eagle Square) at 10 a.m.

Stray Dog at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Lichen at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Green Heron at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Andrew Merzi at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

American Girl Live at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $99 (for VIP) plus fees at ccanh.com.

Dorrance Dance at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Free show, with limit of four tickets per patron, available at ccanh.com.

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Fade at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Favourite (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05

The World Before Your Feet (NR/2018/95 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

