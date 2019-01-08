City Manager’s Newsletter: Special election notice, Rundlett food drive and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Special election notice

A special election to fill current City Council vacancies will be held in Concord on Tuesday, March 5.

Those wishing to file for municipal office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office through Monday, Jan. 14. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, Jan. 18.

The filing fee to run for City Council is $5. Filings will be taken for Councilor At-Large and Ward 10 Councilor. Terms for these elected officials expire Dec. 31, 2019.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225- 8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit concordnh.gov/880/Elections-Voter-Info.

Rundlett Middle School food drive

There is a donation box in the lobby of City Hall for the Rundlett Middle School Blue Duke Care Closet Food Drive. The mission of the Blue Duke Care Closet is to alleviate barriers and challenges associated with food insecurities and hunger so that students can remain in school and continue to pursue academic excellence. Suggested donation items include peanut butter, pasta and tomato sauce, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and fruit, canned soup/stew/chili, canned chicken and tuna, crackers, and other non-perishables.

Free-lesson Fridays at Beaver Meadow

Beginning Jan. 11, reserve and rent an hour of simulator time at Beaver Meadow Golf Course and receive a free 40-minute lesson with Beaver Meadow Golf Pro Phil Davis. Limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your time, call the pro shop at 228-8954.

Christmas tree collection begins

Christmas tree collection started Monday. This two-week program will allow residents with curbside trash and recycling collection to place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day through Jan. 18.

Trees must be placed by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling for collection. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

