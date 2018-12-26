Entertainment: Area 23, Penuche’s have full slates of music for this New Year’s week

With Christmas now in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to New Year’s Eve – and also lots of live music here in Concord, as well as a full week’s worth of movie listings at Red River Theatres.

Enjoy the week, and have a happy New Year!

Music

Wednesday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.

& Company at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Music with Joe Messineo at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

The Rhythm Upstairs at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Cole Robbie Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Hats at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Monday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Catfish Howl at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy and many, many friends at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Theater

Granite State Puppet Slam at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. These artists are some of the most interesting and provocative performers you may ever lay your eyes on. A puppet slam is an opportunity for them to let their hair down and showcase their art and talents for other adults. Subject matter varies from funny to blue, sublime to political, sentimental to frightening, and may include complete and utter delightful nonsense.

Movies at Red River

The Favourite (R/2018/119 min.)

Wednesday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Thursday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Friday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Saturday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Sunday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50

Monday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Tuesday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)

Wednesday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Thursday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Friday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Saturday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Sunday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10

Monday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Tuesday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable (NR/2018/90 min.)

Friday: 1, 5:20

Saturday: 1, 5:20

Sunday: 1, 5:20

Monday: 1, 5:20

Tuesday: 1, 5:20

Wildlife (PG-13/2018/104 min.)

Wednesday: 1, 3:10, 5:20, 7:30

Thursday: 1, 3:10, 5:20, 7:30

Friday: 3, 7:20

Saturday: 3, 7:20

Sunday: 3

Monday: 3, 7:20

Tuesday: 3, 7:20

All movie times are p.m.

