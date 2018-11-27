NEC Concord to host a pair of musical shows this week

So we didn’t get this news until after the entertainment page was already sent to press, so we’re squeezing it in here instead – NEC Concord will host a pair of musical performances this week, each with a unique and different vibe.

First up is the Open Jam Night on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for anyone who likes to play any kind of music (instruments or singing) to show up, take the stage and just rock out for a little while. There will be instruments available, but you’re welcome to bring your own, too. The jam session will run until 10 p.m., and spectators are welcome and encouraged to come to the free show.

On Saturday, the college will welcome The Green Sisters at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5). This four-piece, all-girl, all-sister band from rural Massachusetts churns out everything from bluegrass to barbershop to blues to Celtic, and they have a lot of fun while doing so. This show is also free and open to all.

