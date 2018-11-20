Bulletin Board: A pair of Chamber events, plus lots of skating

Merrimack County Stamp Collectors to meet Tuesday

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Tuesday (Nov. 20) beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Legal Breakfast Series meeting

Planning and zoning applications are intended for members of the public who are working in collaboration with their town administrators and officers; however, while there are situations where the use of counsel can make the difference, there are also times when attorneys are not the right solution. Attorney Jeremy Eggleton will discuss the process, standards and considerations a zoning board might take into account when weighing a new application at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Legal Breakfast Series event Tuesday (Nov. 20) from 8 to 9 a.m. at Orr & Reno, 45 S. Main St.

Don’t miss this complimentary informative event! Coffee and continental breakfast are included, and members of the general public are welcome. Registration at concordnhchamber.com is required.

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Business BEFORE Hours

Join us next Tuesday (Nov. 27) from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at New Hampshire Federal Credit Union, 70 Airport Road, for our quarterly a.m. networking event and enjoy breakfast items from Twelve 31 Events. We hope to see you there – remember your business cards, and please register at concordnhchamber.com if you plan to attend.

Greater Concord Chamber members have access to a variety of programming. If you can’t make these events, we encourage you to check out our calendar and let us know if there’s something specific you’re looking for.

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Ice skating at Everett Arena

Public ice skating at Everett Arena is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for $5 at the pro shop.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Additional hours are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through this Wednesday. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended).

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) hours are Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Full equipment is required. Lace up those skates and join in on some ice activities this season at Everett Arena! Visit concordnh.gov/skating for more information.

Stefanie Breton

