Run the fitness gauntlet with Boot Camp classes at City Wide Community Center

Jodi Cornell's Boot Camp classes at the City Wide Community Center incorporate several different elements of fitness into one class, including cardio, free weights, body-weight exercises, toning and more. Courtesy of Jodi Cornell

In today’s world, fitness and personal health are all the rage. It seems like you can’t watch TV or listen to the radio for even a few minutes without encountering at least a couple ads for a new gym, diet, fitness product or workout video.

Concord has never been short on options for breaking a sweat, between all the gyms, yoga centers and personal trainers around. But another option couldn’t hurt, right?

For those of you out there who are tired of the mirror-selfie gym routine but still want to get in a good workout, consider the new Boot Camp classes at the City Wide Community Center, led by instructor Jodi Cornell.

Cornell has been instructing all kinds of fitness programs – including other boot camp workouts – since 2014, and Concord Parks and Recreation is the latest recipient of her expertise.

Held Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, the Boot Camp classes offer participants a wide array of physical challenges, such as free-weight and body-weight exercises, cardio, toning and more.

“There’s something for everyone, whether you’re advanced or a beginner,” Cornell said.

The 45-minute sessions are intense workouts but lighthearted in nature. While it is a group setting, there’s room for individualized training, too.

“I provide modifications for everything,” Cornell said. “It’s appropriate for anyone who has a go-get-it spirit and just wants to improve their health.”

Boot Camp is an adult program, but there’s no limit within that bracket – classes are typically occupied by everyone from 20-year-old athletes to folks in their 70s just trying to stay in shape, Cornell said. It’s also a low-stress, low-commitment kind of atmosphere.

The classes are offered in six-week sessions, but Cornell really wants to stress the availability of drop-in classes. Anybody can show up any time for a single session – you don’t have to call ahead or sign up or anything like that.

“People can come for just one class, kind of try it out, get your foot in the door,” Cornell said. “Sometimes people can’t commit to something, so just come when you can.”

It’s also an affordable way to stay fit – drop-in classes are $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. The six-week sessions go for $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. Since there’s no up-charge for single, drop-in visits, it’s totally possible and affordable to hit up both classes – the Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the Saturday at 8:15 a.m. – if you’re really hardcore.

For more information and to register for a six-week session, go to concordparksandrec.com.

