Bulletin Board: Veterans fair at NHTI, Bach’s Lunch concert at CCMS and more

NHTI to host veterans fair

NHTI, Concord’s Community College, will host a Veterans Information Resource Fair for veterans, service members and their families on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center Rotunda, and is free and open to the public. Student veterans, veterans, service members or family members who have questions regarding VA and community benefits/resources can receive assistance. Participants currently include:

Easter Seals –Veteran Services

N.H. Office of Veteran Services

U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Community Outreach

Liberty House

VFW

N.H. Employment Security

N.H. National Guard

VA Medical Center

Northeast Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services

Veterans Count

BITS Etc.

Relay N.H. Outreach Specialists

At noon there will be a ceremony in Sweeney Auditorium to honor and celebrate veterans on campus, in the community and in the past. The keynote speaker will be Doug Ross, retired SGM from the United States Army Reserves 167th Corps Support Group after 33 years of service. Refreshments will follow in the Rotunda.

For more information, contact Liz Pontacoloni at 271-6484, ext. 4279, or epontacoloni@ccsnh.edu.

Bach’s Lunch concert at CCMS

Liz Faiella returns to the Concord Community Music School stage Thursday with her musical collaborators for a Bach’s Lunch Concert, “Fly O’er the Salt Sea: Tunes & Songs of the Celtic Nations.” Join Liz (fiddle and vocals), Dan Faiella (guitar and vocals) and David Surette (mandolin and bouzouki) on a musical journey across the Atlantic to Ireland and Scotland. Enjoy an hour filled with haunting ballads, snappy and danceable jig and reel medleys, and mesmerizing arrangements of slow airs.

Bach’s Lunch programs are free and open to the public, and take place from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on the first and second Thursdays of each month, November through May, in the Music School’s Recital Hall, 23 Wall St.

Discovery Center to honor veterans

In honor of those who serve, general admission to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be free for all veterans, active-duty military and their families on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Veterans Day, thanks to a generous gift from Northeast Delta Dental.

Veterans Day events at the Discovery Center will include special gallery activities, opportunities to explore the Discovery Center’s special exhibition, “Math Moves!,” to view the vintage 1956 Crusader jet and experimental KitFox IV aircraft and to check out the center’s permanent exhibits. A special version of the planetarium show “Tonight’s Sky” ($5 per person) will feature the stars and constellations visible in the night sky in places around the world where veterans and active-duty military have been deployed.

Pianos at Wings of Knowledge

Pianists Pamela Langley and James Bullock will perform works by Brahms, Infante, Barber, Piazzolla and more. The performance, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Sweeney Auditorium at NHTI at 6 p.m., with refreshments to follow.

