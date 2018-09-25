Check out some fine craftsmanship at the Capital Arts Festival on South Main Street

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host the Capital Arts Festival from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. The weekend-long event will showcase dozens of artisans, musicians and food vendors in front of League headquarters and the Capitol Center for the Arts on South Main Street in Concord. Pictured here are earrings by League artist Jack Dokus. Courtesy of League of N.H. Craftsmen The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host the Capital Arts Festival from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. The weekend-long event will showcase dozens of artisans, musicians and food vendors in front of League headquarters and the Capitol Center for the Arts on South Main Street in Concord. Pictured here is a belt by League artist Diane Louise Paul. Courtesy of League of N.H. Craftsmen The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host the Capital Arts Festival from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. The weekend-long event will showcase dozens of artisans, musicians and food vendors in front of League headquarters and the Capitol Center for the Arts on South Main Street in Concord. Pictured here is a necklace by League artist Tom McGurrin. Courtesy of League of N.H. Craftsmen

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will “take it to the streets” with the Capital Arts Festival this Friday through Sunday. The weekend-long event will showcase dozens of artisans, musicians and food vendors in front of League headquarters and the Capitol Center for the Arts on South Main Street in Concord.

Partnering with the City of Concord, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s “Creative Concord Committee,” the Capitol Center for the Arts, the Concord Community Music School and funded in part by the State of New Hampshire, this event will showcase downtown Concord’s art district as a cultural destination.

“By ‘taking the League to the streets’ of downtown Concord, we will introduce people to the world of fine craft – and the dedication and skill required to make each unique piece,” said Miriam Carter, executive director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “Much like we do at our annual Craftsmen’s Fair, we hope to attract visitors from the state of New Hampshire and far beyond. This is a great opportunity to shop fine craft, learn about the League and experience all that the city of Concord has to offer.”

Against the backdrop of dazzling autumn foliage and a revitalized Main Street, the Capital Arts Festival will feature the art and fine craft work of League of New Hampshire Craftsmen juried members, invited artists and specialty vendors.

Visitors can shop for one-of-a-kind crafts, see fascinating demonstrations and hear musical performances sponsored by the Capitol Center for the Arts, meet talented artists, and indulge in delicious food and New Hampshire craft beer. In the League’s Exhibition Gallery, the show “Head to Toe” will feature wearable art, such as exceptional jewelry and clothing, and will be open extended hours to coincide with the outdoor event.

“The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen has been a significant contributor to the state’s creative economy beginning with the organization’s inception more than 85 years ago,” said Mayor Jim Bouley. “The League’s juried craftspeople are small-business owners who display and sell their creations around the state and throughout the world, adding considerable value to New Hampshire’s cultural and economic engine. Concord is proud to be the home of the League’s headquarters on South Main Street, right in the heart of our arts district. The Capital Arts Fest is a welcome addition to all of the wonderful arts and cultural events taking place throughout the year in New Hampshire’s beautiful capital city.”

The festival hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The festival is free and open to everyone. League headquarters are located at 49 S. Main St. For more information, go to nhcrafts.org.

