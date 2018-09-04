Catch the future of Hollywood at ConcordTV’s Youth Video Film Festival at Red River Theatres

A ConcordTV Youth Video Camper learns some editing skills at the camp this summer. Courtesy of Justin Scarelli / ConcordTV

ConcordTV’s second annual Youth Video Camp Film Festival compiles the creative works from more than 40 campers from the Concord area, ages 9-14, who attended our Youth Video Camps run over April vacation and this summer. The camps are taught by our Station Manager Josh Hardy, as well as myself and our staff producer Melissa Sweatt.

In the video camps, campers learn shot composition, film editing, green screen effects, writing original short films, how to work a video camera and more. Their films comprise several genres, from silent movies (The Strange Case of the Missing Puppet, The (Un)luckiest Man Alive), film noir (The Broken Clock, The Lady in Black), movie trailers (Amelia Earhart: Hidden Skies, Weird Wednesday) scene re-creations from classic movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, E.T. and Forrest Gump, and original screenplays (Kimball Mansion, The Man From Mars).

The Youth Video Camp Film Festival brings all the elements together, working with our community partners at Red River Theatres and our exclusive business sponsor of the camps/festival, Parker Education.

The event is Saturday at Red River Theatres and will run from 10 a.m. until noon. Tickets, which are on sale now at Red River, either online or in person, are $5 for adults, and kids under 14 are free. Before the event, the youth filmmakers will be treated to red-carpet interviews, and all campers will receive creative awards – including five Best Picture Winners – with a special award bestowed upon one film as the Audience Choice.

For more information, go to redrivertheatres.org or yourconcordtv.org.

Justin ScarelliConcordTV

