Learn about food waste at the ‘Wasted!’ film event at Red River Theatres

From left: Panelists Janet Wilkinson, Blaze Jones-Yellin and Mark Zankel lead a discussion during last year's film event 'An American Ascent' at Red River Theatres. Courtesy Megan Latour / The Nature Conservancy A movie poster for the film 'Wasted!' Courtesy Megan Latour / The Nature Conservancy

In today’s hyper-politicized world with 24-hour news feeds, it seems like there’s always some huge issue for everyone to be concerned about. Whether that’s guns, drugs, immigration or assault or abuse of any kind, it’s safe to say there are plenty of important issues in the country and the world right now.

But there’s a big one that goes on in virtually every household that gets very little press – food waste.

Every year, 1.3 billion tons (that’s two trillion, six hundred billion, or 26 followed by 11 zeroes, pounds) of food is thrown away, according to The Nature Conservancy. That’s why that organization is partnering with Red River Theatres to present Wasted! The Story of Food Waste at a special event Wednesday.

The event will feature a screening of the documentary film – executive produced by the late food critic and chef Anthony Bourdain – followed by a panel discussion featuring Matt Louis, executive chef and owner of Moxy and The Franklin restaurants, both in Portsmouth; Eileen Groll Liponis, executive director of New Hampshire Food Bank; and Jessica Saturley-Hall, founder of Upper Valley Compost. This film event will be the first of a three-part series called The Future of Nature Film Series, with each film event focusing on an environmental issue that touches New Hampshire.

The showing of Wasted! is the direct result of audience feedback, said Megan Latour, marketing and communications manager for The Nature Conservancy. This is the third year of the film series, and during each event surveys are distributed to gauge what the audience is interested in. Apparently there was so much interest in food waste that it was decided to show Wasted!.

“Food waste has risen to the top in the past couple years, so we’re happy to have a really great film,” Latour said.

Tickets for Wednesday’s event are $5 each at redrivertheatres.org. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., then the film will be shown in the Stonyfield theater at 6. The panel discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will last 30 to 45 minutes.

After this event, the next ones in the series are Million Dollar Duck on Sept. 26, which looks at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s duck stamp contest, and Sacred Cod on Oct. 24, which chronicles the collapse of historic cod fisheries in the waters off New England.

For more information on The Nature Conservancy and the film series, go to nature.org/nhfilms.

