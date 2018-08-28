Instagram: What a pleasant shot of the docks at St. Paul’s around sunset

We love a good outdoorsy shot, and luckily for us, Instagram has no shortage of them. One particular photo really caught our eye last week – this one here by user @sheldonmckinley_, who has quite an eye for nice outdoor shots in Concord. This one was taken at the docks at St. Paul’s School at seemingly the most perfect time of day imaginable. This shot gives us a cozy, safe feeling for some reason, and makes us want to go camping. Nice shootin’, @sheldonmckinley_! Instagram user @sheldonmckinley_
Have you taken a cool photo somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #concordnh so we can find it. If it really knocks our socks off, you might just see it in this fine publication some day.

