Everett Arena to host massive end-of-summer yard sale Saturday

A Captain Kirk vinyl model and a Thomas the train ride-on toy were just some of the thousands of scores available at last year's big yard sale at Everett Arena. God knows what you'll come across this year. Courtesy of Rick Hopper

If there’s one thing virtually every human on earth loves, it’s a great deal. In that case, there’s a pretty good chance all of those people will be at Everett Arena this Saturday for the massive End-of-Summer Yard Sale.

One of the more heavily attended events at the arena, the yard sale is always popular because of the vast array of random stuff for sale, and the often incredible prices to go with them. While it may seem odd to hold a yard sale indoors, the result is akin to hitting up 100 yard sales all at one place – think of the gas savings!

The yard sale is being put on by New England Events, which hosts big yard sales in New Hampshire and Maine. Rick Hopper, events manager for New England Events, said that while the one in Maine is bigger, this Concord one is nothing to sneeze at.

“We have space for about 105 sellers,” he said. “We’ll probably see about 1,500 people come.”

Hopper said this will be the fourth year of holding the yard sale, and they do one in the spring, as well. And even though this is an event set up by an events company that takes place inside a city arena, it will still be very much a yard sale.

“It’s primarily people trying to get rid of their stuff,” Hopper said. That means you can expect to see everything from clothes to bikes, books to electronics, kids’ toys to 12-inch vinyl models of Captain Kirk. You just never know what you’ll find at a yard sale, especially one as grand as this.

It isn’t just the wide variety of products that make a yard sale a yard sale, either. Who has ever paid full price for anything at a yard sale? For many, the haggling process is the best, and sometimes most rewarding, part of the yard sale experience, and you can still do that here.

“Very much so,” Hopper said when asked whether haggling will be allowed. “A smart seller price is a tweak high, and the smart buyer tries to get them to come down. … Most of the people coming to this event are looking for a deal.”

The goal, Hopper said, is to provide an outlet for regular people like you and me to come down and sell some of their stuff that’s been taking up space and collecting dust around the house. While there may be a small handful of dealers and folks who do this stuff for a living, the vast majority will just be ordinary people trying to make a few bucks off cleaning out their attic.

Sometimes, he said, the savvy buyers will book a spot for themselves so they can scope out the stock before the public gets the chance.

The yard sale is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a spot, go to eventbrite.com and search for Concord end of summer yard sale.

