Entertainment: A light week as the calendar flips to September

This is somewhat of a sad time of the year for a lot of people, as many consider the end of August the unofficial end of summer. The weather cooling down lately only seems to add to that feeling.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any live entertainment to catch, though. In fact, there’s even a summer concert – the Club Soda show at Eagle Square, which is a make-up show because of a rainout some time in the middle of the summer.

Here’s what we found for this week:

Music

Tuesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy with host Ken Higaonna at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Whit Symmes at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic/Open Jam Night at Area 23 at 7 p.m., signups at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Joel Begin at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Bosey Joe at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Holly Ann Furone at Common Man Concord at 7 p.m.

Friday

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Dr. Harp Blues Revue at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saturday Afternoon Tunes with Dean Harlem at Area 23 at 3 p.m.

Sonic Avionics at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Frenchie at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Theater

Echoes on the Peaks at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Using the folklore and song of the Appalachian region, Echoes on the Peaks spins two tales of travelers who ascend Tennessee’s Roan Mountain seeking fulfillment – but instead are forever changed by an encounter with the mountain’s resident ghost.

Movies at Red River

BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Eighth Grade (R/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 7:35

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:20, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:20

Thursday: 2:20, 5:30

American Animals (R/2018/116 min.)

Tuesday: 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 5:45, 8

Mr. Connolly Has ALS (NR/2017/32 min.)

Tuesday: 1:30, 5

Wednesday: 1:30

Thursday: 1:30, 5

All movies times are p.m.

