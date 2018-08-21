Important dates on the school calendar

With the start of school just a mere week or so away (depending on when you read this), we figured it would be a good idea to find some of the important dates coming up on the calendar to help you prepare for the beginning of the year.

So here you go. As always, things are subject to change, so best to check with the individual schools for the most up to date info.

Concord School District

Thursday: Concord High School Meet the Coaches, 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 29: First day of school; freshman only at Concord High

Aug. 30: First day of school for remaining Concord High students

Sept. 12: Rundlett Back to School Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Concord High Back to School Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Concord High Club Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 19: Concord High College Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 20: Beaver Meadow Back to School Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Broken Ground Back to School Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Christa McAuliffe Back to School Night, 5 to 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: Mill Brook Back to School Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: Concord High Homecoming

Oct. 9: Concord High Financial Aid Night, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 26: Christa McAuliffe Health Fair

Bow School District

Wednesday: Bow High Freshman and New Student Open House, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday: Bow High Freshman and New Student Open House, noon to 2 p.m.

Aug. 28: Bow Elementary Open House, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: First Day of School

Aug. 30: Bow High Open House, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Bow Memorial open house (grades 5 and 6), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sept. 13: Bow Memorial open house (grades 7 and 8), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sept. 18: Senior College/ Financial Aid Night, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sept. 29: Bow High Homecoming

Oct. 1: Bow High College Fair, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Insider staff

Related Posts