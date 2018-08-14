Plenty to see on Concord’s stages this fall

An original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is currently showing at Hatbox Theatre through Dec. 18. Tim Goodwin

As you’re all well aware, Concord is home to some great spots to catch live entertainment. The three big venues – the Concord City Auditorium, Capitol Center for the Arts and Hatbox Theatre – always seem to have something going on.

And with Hatbox releasing its 2018-19 schedule last week and the Audi set to mail out its lineup through December next week, we thought it would be as good a time as any to take a quick look at what’s happening over the next few months.

For the most up-to-date information, ticket prices, performance times and contacts, check out the venue websites.

AudiSeptember

Sept. 8-9: New Hampshire Community Theatre Association Festival. Nine companies performing one-act plays.

Sept. 12: Concord Hospital Payson Center: Food Politics 2018.

Sept. 14: An evening of Eagles & Steely Dan music with Another Tequila Sunrise.

Sept. 16: 28th Season Opening GALA. Party and arts fair, ice cream social, Concord Coach and GALA variety show.

Sept. 21: Walker Lecture Fund Concert: A Grand Opening of the 122nd Season with The Cartells.

Sept. 24: N.H. Fire Service and EMS Awards.

Sept. 26: Walker Lecture Event – Richard Lederer.

Sept. 30: Symphony N.H. Season Opening Concert featuring Mark and Maggie O’Connor.

October

Oct. 3: Walker Lecture Concert – Connor Lorre.

Oct. 6: Concord Community Concert Association: Intersection – a “Crossover” Concert.

Oct. 12-13: Community Players of Concord Children’s Theatre Project presents The Secret Garden.

Oct. 14: Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus.

Oct. 14: Friends of the Audi Meeting.

Oct. 16: Pavlo in concert.

Oct. 17: Walker Lecture Concert: Mustard’s Retreat.

Oct. 20: Piccola Opera vocal competition. An “Opera Idol” finalist event.

Oct. 21: S’Wonderful and De-Lovely. The Capital Jazz Sextet and vocalist Cat Faulkner pay homage to George Gershwin, Cole Porter and the Great American songbook.

Oct. 24: Walker Lecture Travelogue – Ed Webster.

Oct. 28: Symphony N.H. – Music of John Williams.

Oct. 31: Walker Lecture Concert – Strathspey & Reel Society.

November

Nov. 3: Concord Community Concert Association – Red Priest.

Nov. 16-18: Community Players of Concord present the timeless tale of Annie.

Nov. 24: A ballet interpretation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, performed by the New England School of Dance.

Nov. 28: Walker Fund Holiday Concert – Granite Bell Ringers.

December

Dec. 1-2: Concord Dance Academy – A Holiday Spectacular.

Dec. 2: The Friends of The Audi Holiday Party.

Dec. 7-8: Jean’s Playhouse of Lincoln: A Christmas Carol – The Musical Ghost Story.

Dec. 9: Symphony N.H. – An Irish Christmas.

Dec. 15: Turning Pointe Center of Dance – The Nutcracker.

Dec. 21: New Hampshire School of Ballet – The Nutcracker.

Dec. 22: Piccola Opera – Dickens Carolers in Concert.

Aug. 30 – Sept. 2: Echoes on the Peaks. It spins two tales of travelers who ascend Tennessee’s Roan Mountain seeking fulfillment – but instead are forever changed by an encounter with the mountain’s resident ghost.

September

Sept. 7-23: Love/Sick. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays.

October

Oct. 5-21: Invasion. Eighty years ago, on the night of Oct. 30, 1938, millions of Americans believed that Earth was being invaded by Martians.

Oct. 25-27: Absinthe and Opium Burlesque – Lore.

November

Nov. 2-18: When Colossus Falls. The Riverview B&B hasn’t seen a guest in ages. When one finally arrives, the inhabitants’ lives are thrown into a tailspin as they try to figure out who she is, why she’s there, and what she’s doing walking through the rubble from a burned down building across the street.

Nov. 18: N.H. Writers Project Hatbox Readings. Theatrical and literary event series where actors read entertaining selections from ‘works in progress.’.

Nov. 29 – Dec. 16: Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. In this original adaptation of the holiday classic, the focus is on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’s work can bring about redemption.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 16: Fruitcake! A deliciously nutty Christmas mash-up showcases three high-caliber actors in their quest to portray every aspect of the Christmas season.

December

Dec. 20-23: Amahl and the Night Visitors. A unique opportunity to revisit a classic Christmas story as presented on NBC’s Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951-63). It is an opera in one act by Menotti sung in English.

Hatbox also offers monthly or bimonthly series like Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard, Hatbox Performance Lab, Stranger Than Fiction Improv, Music Out of the ‘Box, Boggis Comedy Presents… Standup Comedy and Putting It Together: New Works.

Sept. 12: Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio.

Sept. 13: Blackberry Smoke – Find a Light Tour.

Sept. 14: Ani DiFranco.

Sept. 16: Keeping the Faith – Sisters of the Story.

Sept. 20: Rodney Crowell.

Sept. 21: Disney Junior Dance Party. Sing along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with your favorite characters.

Sept. 25: National Theatre Live in HD: Julie.

Sept. 26: Celtic Thunder X.

October

Oct. 4: Lauren Rainbow – An Evening with Spirit.

Oct. 6: MET Live in HD: Aida.

Oct. 13: The Music of Cream.

Oct. 14: Pink Martini with singer China Forbes.

Oct. 16: National Theatre Live in HD: King Lear.

Oct. 20: MET Live in HD: Samson et Dalila.

Oct. 21: Friends! The Musical Parody. An off-Broadway hit and an unauthorized musical parody based on the wildly popular television series

Oct. 23: Monty Python’s Spamalot.

Oct. 26: Portland Cello Project performs Radiohead’s OK Computer and more.

Oct. 27: Postmodern Jukebox.

Oct. 29: MET Live in HD: La Fanciulla del West.

Oct. 30: National Theatre Live in HD: Frankenstein.

November

Nov. 2: Official Blues Brothers Revue.

Nov. 3: Blue Öyster Cult.

Nov. 7: Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Nov. 8: Charlie Daniels Band.

Nov. 10: MET Live in HD: Marnie.

Nov. 10: Bob Marley. One of the hottest and most sought-after comedians in the country.

Nov. 11: Alan Doyle.

Nov. 15: Keller Williams’s Pettygrass featuring The Hillbenders.

Nov. 16: New Chinese Acrobats. Representing the next step in the evolution of acrobatic companies from the East.

Nov. 17: Puddles Pity Party.

Nov. 25: Soweto Gospel Choir.

Nov. 26: The Science of Magic.

December

Dec. 4: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season.

Dec. 5: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.

Dec. 6: Education Series: Slam in the Schools! With Mayhem Poets.

Dec. 15: MET Live in HD: La Traviata.

Dec. 23: Capital Jazz Orchestra – Holiday Pops. Ring in the holiday season with the annual yuletide program.

Dec. 30: MET Live in HD: The Magic Flute.

