Eat pancakes with Intown Concord at Rock On Fest

Show us a person who doesn’t like pancakes and we’ll be shocked. Because, really, who doesn’t like pancakes?

That light and fluffy breakfast food all smothered in butter and syrup is something we’d eat just about every morning – if our wives would let us. Unfortunately, we don’t have the time to whip up a batch on weekdays so it’s usually a weekend thing, which makes it quite the special treat.

But this Saturday, instead of dirtying all those dishes, why not have someone else make those delicious flapjacks for you? Sure, Concord is home to lots of great breakfast spots, including one where you can get it 24 hours a day, but why not, just this one time, eat pancakes with the State House as your view at the 2nd annual Intown Concord Pancake Breakfast.

It’s all happening at City Plaza in front of the arch as part of the Rock On Fest weekend. We know that you’re planning on dancing the day away thanks to that great lineup of music, so why not begin your day with a carb-filled breakfast? You’re going to need the energy.

Elizabeth’s Kitchen, the one who runs the food operation at the State House, will be making the pancakes for the family-style meal. The breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. That will get you pancakes (obviously), a drink and fruit provided by Carter Hill Orchard.

No need to sign up – just show up and pay.

Insider staff

