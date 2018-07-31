On Display: New England seascapes are an inspiration

Fishing Boats at Dusk, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A Golden Sunrise, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Up At Dawn, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sunrise Walk with the Dogs, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Truth in Him, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Colors Within, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ledges at Dusk, Susan Clement, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Susan Clement is drawn to the picturesque seascapes along the New England coastlines. And let’s be honest here, who isn’t?

She enjoys capturing the vibrant colors of the sunrises and sunsets in her paintings, and it’s all on display at the 2 Pillsbury St. gallery space through Sept. 28.

Using oils, acrylics and watercolors, Clement’s style is mostly impressionistic – with a hint of realism – and at times venturing into the world of abstract.

And if you like what you see here: Fishing Boats at Dusk (top left), Up at Dawn (above) and The Colors Within (left) you should go see the rest of the show.

Insider staff

