It’s that time: Go out and pick your own blueberries around Concord

Carter Hill Orchard may be known for its apples, but don't sleep on the blueberries -- there are rows upon rows of bushes bursting with berries, all under the cover of some bird-repelling netting. JON BODELL / Insider staff Carter Hill Orchard may be known for its apples, but don't sleep on the blueberries -- there are rows upon rows of bushes bursting with berries, all under the cover of some bird-repelling netting. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We’re starting to hit the sweet spot of summer – literally.

While strawberry-picking season wrapped up a few weeks ago and apples won’t be ready till Labor Day, blueberries are ripe for the pickin’ right now at farms across Concord. Not every berry on every branch is dark blue and ready for eating yet, but it’s pretty close, and it’s certainly late enough to get out there and start amassing a stockpile.

Rossview Farm, Carter Hill Orchard, Apple Hill Farm and Dimond Hill Farm are all open for blueberry picking right now, and each place has plenty to offer.

At Dimond Hill (314 Hopkinton Road), picking is available every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For $3.50 a pint, you can really go wild loading up on the berries this summer. If you’re in a rush and don’t have time to work the fields yourself, you can always get some pre-picked berries from the farmstand inside. While you’re there, feel free to visit with Max, the resident llama of Dimond Hill Farm. He’s always a good time.

Carter Hill Orchard (73 Carter Hill Road) is famous for its apples, but it also has an impressive blueberry crop. Rows upon rows of hearty blueberry bushes are nestled safely under a screened corridor over past the observation tower on the property, likely to keep the freeloading birds at bay.

Carter Hill is open for picking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can pick your own for $2.75 a pound or skip the work (and the fun) and grab a package from inside. You’ll also find all the treats you’ve come to know and love from Carter Hill, including pies, doughnuts, sweet breads and more.

Another place known for its apples is the appropriately named Apple Hill Farm (580 Mountain Road). Strawberry season is officially over at Apple Hill, but they have plenty of blueberries, raspberries and black currants waiting to be picked.

Apple Hill is open for picking from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Tuesdays and Thursdays extending to 7 p.m. They’re closed Sundays.

Blueberries and black currants are $3 per pound and raspberries are $5 per pint.

Rossview Farm (85 District 5 Road) is another big player in the berry business. A good chunk of the property is dedicated to blueberry picking, so you’ll have absolutely no trouble at all finding the perfect batch. They intend to be open every day at 7:30 a.m., but call ahead (228-4872) just to make sure.

It’s $2.72 a pound to pick your own, $7.50 for pre-picked quarts and $4.50 for pre-picked pints. Quart and pint containers are available for 20 cents each, or bring your own. Make sure to bring cash or a good check, too, as credit cards are not accepted. Pets aren’t allowed either.

Related Posts