Bulletin Board: Concert, yard sale and planning for retirement

Yard and bake sale at East Church

An indoor/outdoor yard and bake sale will be held at East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Road, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clothing, books, holiday decor, kitchenware, glassware, decorative items, toys, games, puzzles, and much more will be available. The $3 bag sale starts at 11 a.m. Sale will be held rain or shine.

For more info and directions, call 224-9242 or visit eastchurchucc.org.

Kay Garrigan

Concert at United Church of Penacook

United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert featuring the Portland Piano Trio on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Portland Piano Trio, a new chamber ensemble, includes pianist Anastasia Antonacos, violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel and cellist Benjamin Noyes. They are also the faculty of 240 Strings, a not-for-profit educational organization, founded last April to provide free music lessons to Portland children who cannot afford them.

The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org. The trio will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this August.

Lynne Raleigh

Learn to plan for your retirement

Join N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon for Retirement in 8 Easy Steps.

In this course, we will go over the most important steps to consider when planning for retirement. You will receive a free copy of the book Retirement Planning in 8 Easy Steps by Joel Kranc.

There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be fully refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee. Class is open to the public, but registration is required.

Michele Perry

Monahan golf tourney Sept. 24

The Frank Monahan Foundation Fore the Kids Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Sept. 24 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.

Cost is $125 for an individual or $500 for a foursome and includes breakfast, golf and lunch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast at 8 a.m. The shotgun start round is at 9 a.m. followed by lunch at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact foundation president, Marshall Crane at marshall@frankmonahanfoundation.org or visit frankmonahanfoundation.org.

Insider staff

Mindfulness conference Sept. 8

NHTI will host a daylong conference on “Mindfulness in Society” on Sept. 8. Nationally known speakers Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Sharon Salzberg, Charlie Hartwell and Richard Brady will speak and hold workshops on the integration of mindfulness with meditation, politics, education and business. Lisa Flynn of Yoga 4 Classrooms will offer mindful movement sessions during breaks.

Conference registration is $109, and includes continental breakfast and lunch. Register at nhti.edu/mindfulness-society.

NHTI is ahead of the curve when it comes to bringing mindfulness to higher education. Mindfulness classes are integrated into several of the college’s associate degree programs, including Human Service, Addiction Counseling and Information Technology, and the school recently launched a new certificate program in Mindful Communication.

Doug Schwarz

Digital photography week at The Place

The Place Studio & Gallery is hosting Kids Art!: Digital Photography Week from Aug. 13-17.

We’ll be exploring the art of digital photography – join us all week or a day at a time. All classes will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Some classes will meet off-site like at White Park and Bicentennial Square. Attendees will learn some tips and tricks, along with how to shoot nature and action, people and architecture and still lifes.

Cost is $20 per class; $15 for each additional family member per class. There’s a 10 percent discount with two or more classes paid in advance.

Christa Zuber

Veteran volunteers sought by CRVNA

Concord Regional VNA is seeking veteran volunteers to offer companionship and support to veterans receiving hospice care. The next eight-week training program starts on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St.

Veteran volunteers visit veterans receiving hospice care in their homes, facilities and at Hospice House.

In addition, we are seeking hospice volunteers to assist with: Providing companionship to hospice patients; offering caregiver respite; reading to hospice patients; holding a hand and lending a listening ear; running errands f or hospice patients; cooking meals at the Hospice House; providing pet therapy, music therapy and therapeutic arts; giving Reiki, massage or therapeutic touch; Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings); and facilitating grief support groups.

Call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2826 or email lisa.challender@crvna.org by Friday, Aug. 10 to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Andy Morse

Related Posts