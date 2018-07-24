Pierce Manse to host open house with 39th Army Band

We’re all well aware that Franklin Pierce is the only president to come from New Hampshire. So even though he sat in the oval office more than 160 years ago, he’s still a pretty big deal in these parts.

His entire house was moved across town and turned into a museum about his life for goodness sake. And from now until early October, you can take guided tours of the Pierce Manse on certain days and times (check out their website for all the info).

But on Thursday, the Pierce Manse is holding a special event with an open house and ice cream social, as well as a concert on the Manse lawn featuring the 39th U.S. Army Band – N.H. Army National Guard.

The house, which the Pierce family lived in from 1842-48 and moved to its current location in 1971, will be open for folks to meander around and take in the sights. There won’t be official tours, but rather Pierce Brigade volunteers will be stationed in each room to answer any questions you may have.

The open house and ice cream social will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m.

The 39th Army Band is comprised of musicians representing many communities throughout the state. The members of the 39th Army Band are dedicated soldiers who hold high standards of performance. The 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard can trace its lineage back 139 years to its inception in Manchester in 1879. So to say there’s some history behind this group might be an understatement..

The evening is free (including the ice cream), so just show up for an evening of learning, dessert and entertainment. There is no rain date, so cross your fingers for a beautiful day. Bring a chair or blanket for the concert.

The Brigade is also in search of volunteers for the summer season, so call 224-2939 or email piercebrigade@gmail.com if you’re interested.

Insider staff

