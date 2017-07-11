Historical Society to host story time for the kiddos

You have to admit that sometimes we kinda take living in this beautiful state for granted.

Sure, we all love the picturesque landscape that surrounds us, our rich history and the tremendous number of cultural resources at our fingertips, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use a little reminder once in a while.

And that’s where the New Hampshire Historical Society comes in.

Not only does it supply a link to the Granite State of yesteryear, but now they’re doing what’s needed to make sure the younger generation knows just what New Hampshire is all about.

Beginning today, the society will host Tales of New Hampshire Family Story Time every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 8, but it should be fun for audiences of all ages, which is a good thing, since most kids that age need to be accompanied by an adult in whatever they do.

Thanks to Concord Pediatric Dentistry, the story time is free for all to enjoy.

Society staff will read stories from existing books about a different New Hampshire theme or piece of history each week.

“This is to help younger kids get a first taste of New Hampshire history,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, director of education and public programs at the historical society. “To learn about some of the symbols associated with New Hampshire.”

There will be two to four stories a week and after the stories are through, attendees will have the opportunity to see some of the museum artifacts in the Discovering New Hampshire exhibit.

“Summer story hours are enormously popular,” Dubrulle said. “We thought it would be neat for parents and grandparents, too.”

The children will then get an info sheet with fun facts to take with them, and there might even be some coloring involved.

So if you happen to be free Tuesday mornings, here’s the schedule: July 11: Tales of New Hampshire; July 18: The White Mountains; July 25: Ladybugs (the state insect); Aug. 1: Baseball; Aug. 8: The North Country; Aug. 15: The Presidential Primary; Aug. 22: Concord Coaches; Aug. 29: Pumpkins (the state fruit).

