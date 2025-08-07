WinnAero helps children soar

By BRENDILOU ARMSTRONG

Monitor staff

At just eleven years old, Max Chaplain has operated the controls of an aircraft cockpit while flying hundreds of feet above the ground—a level of science knowledge he never imagined he’d have before last July.

He was one of dozens of young aviation students to have spent five days at Laconia Airport as part of the WinnAero’s annual ACE Academy, an opportunity for middle schoolers to experience aviation hands-on.

The incoming sixth grader named Chaplain’s summer marked the beginning of what could be a life-long interest.

“Once I got in the aircraft, I knew I wanted to do this,” he said. “It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The program introduces students to aviation, aerospace, and engineering through classroom instruction and experiential field trips. ACE, short for Aviation Career Education, has hosted children at the Laconia Airport for more than a decade.

Each year, a group of about 30 students from across New Hampshire gather at the airport to participate in the program, which helps to cultivate student interest in STEM at an early age level.

This year, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire hosted the event.

Known better as WinnAero, the organization was founded in 2009.

Earl Viener, ACE’s founding director and longtime board member, said he and others organized the program after noticing the need to introduce students to aviation.

The Academy has since grown, now offering internships, classroom lessons, and drone flying courses, among others, according to President Marsha Dugas.

“Many of the students we work with don’t have access to this kind of information,” said Dugas. “Our mission is to help them understand that there are opportunities in the field of aeronautics.”

The WinnAero Board agreed that student wealth should not determine who could attend the academy.

Dugas said the “Emerging Aviators” track is open to students who cannot afford the $425 price tag.

With help from ACE sponsors, including NASA, the Department of Education, and the Federal Aviation Administration, the program has since expanded to include more certified instructors, simulator lessons, and scholarship assistance.

The weeklong curriculum introduces students to flight simulation, aircraft design, and FAA regulations— all designed to lay the groundwork for future success in STEM.

“We took a field trip and we learned about all the types of jobs that support aviation,” said Chaplain. “We did 3D printing, gravity, 3D flight simulation… It was amazing!”

According to Dugas, the Academy has conducted ACE throughout the state, even introducing ACE Jr., a version of the academy that reaches 4th-grade classes through teacher workshops and educational sessions at local schools.

“We hope that students will leave ACE knowing that there are a multitude of opportunities besides being a pilot,” she said. “The aerospace industry needs all types of workers—be it mechanical, computer science, or small city. If your passion is there, the aerospace industry has a job for you.”

