Concert Series welcomes Princess Kikou

Join us on Tuesday, August 12 as the Henniker Summer Concert Series presents Princess Kikuo beginning at 6 p.m. in the Angela Robinson Bandstand in Community Park. Princess Kikuo is a New Hampshire-based World Beat group that draws heavily from Afro-Caribbean influences as well as modern pop and rock roots. Made up of a core of musicians, including Jon Tuhus on bass, Garth Tichy, drums and percussion and Simon Gray, guitar and vocals, and a rotating ensemble of players, the band blends together the indie rock origins of a separate project, Blue Motel, and the globe-spanning influences of each of its members. Princess Kikuo creates a unique danceable sound, full of multilingual harmonies and syncopated rhythms.

The Henniker Summer Music Series is sponsored by the town of Henniker, along with tonight’s co-sponsors: Henniker Chamber of Commerce, Henniker Pharmacy and White Birch Center.

All concerts are free (although donations are welcome), begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Angela Robinson Bandstand at Community Park, Main Street. If there is inclement weather, concerts will move indoors to the adjacent Community Center. Bring a lawn chair, spread a blanket, visit a local restaurant, have a picnic supper on the lawn or sample some of the fare provided by My Sister’s Kitchen food truck/takeout, and enjoy your neighbors and friends in this community-building event on our bandstand. The complete summer schedule and weekly weather updates are available on the Town of Henniker website: http://www.henniker.org and on our Facebook page: https://facebook.com/HennikerConcerts or visit our new website for more information on the performers http://www.HennikerConcerts.com.

