Addams Family auditions

The Community Players of Concord will soon hold an information night and auditions for their fall production, “The Addams Family Musical,” a comical feast which embraces the wackiness in every family. The show features the Addams family’s iconic characters struggling to adjust when the now grown-up Wednesday Addams invites over a “normal” young man from a respectable family whom she has fallen in love with and his parents to the Addams’ mansion for dinner.

Imagine the chaos that results when these two worlds collide in this family-friendly musical! “The Addams Family Musical,” based on the characters created by Charles Addams, will be presented on November 21-24 at the Concord City Auditorium. It will be directed by Bryan K. Buttchen, with musical direction by Michael Shaw and choreography by Allyson Thorpe.

This will NOT be a typical Players audition. New auditioners will be asked to register online in advance, and those interested in auditioning must do so ahead of time by going to https://concordcommunityplayers.org/auditions-addams-family-musical for audition requirements, the rehearsal schedule and registration.

Those auditioning should attend one of two optional audition prep sessions, which will detail audition pieces and an audition dance combo.

There will also be an informational night, held virtually on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. to meet the directors, learn more about the show, and learn the Game Plan for the audition process.

The sessions and the audition prep clinic will be held on Monday, August 5 and Thursday, August 8 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Community Players’ Studio at 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord. The directors team will be there to talk about the show, and the audition dance will be taught.

Auditions will be held at the Community Players’ Studio on Sunday, August 17 and Monday, August 18 for children (who appear to be under 10-13 onstage) auditioning for Hugley boys and for Pugsley (boys ages 10-13 who can sing, move and play).

Monday, August 18 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. for adults. Please check website for times. Callbacks will be held on Wednesday, August 20.

The website is packed with important calendar information and character descriptions, so be sure to check it out:

https://concordcommunityplayers.org/auditions-addams-family-musical.

