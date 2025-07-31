Summer concerts in Bow

Bow Rotary continues to hold free concerts from now into August. The concerts are held at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo at Rotary Park, across from the Community Center. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts are held inside the Community Center.

The lineup for the remainder of the concerts includes:

Thursday, July 31 : Howie Newman / Knock on Wood

Thursday, August 7 : Freese Brothers Big Band

Thursday, August 14: Mr. Aaron

The concerts raise money through 50/50 raffles and snack sales with proceeds going to support projects in the Bow community.

