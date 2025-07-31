Shana Stack Band coming to Henniker

The town of Henniker is excited for the return of the six-piece, award-winning country Shana Stack Band to the Angela Robinson Bandstand for their second Henniker performance on Tuesday, August 5. The list of awards the Shana Stack Band has won over the last few years includes Country Band of the Year and the Fans Choice Award by the Independent Country Music Association, Wiles Magazine’s World’s Best Indie Artist, Country Act of the Year by the New England Music Awards and Country Artist of the Year by Limelight Magazine. They perform throughout New England at a variety of large venues including Turning Stone Casino in NY, Tupelo Music Hall, Bank of NH Pavilion, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Toby Keith’s Bar & Grill, Dartmouth College, The Colonial Theater, The Showroom, Tunbridge World’s Fair, the Big E and more.

They have opened on the Main Stage for such stars as Toby Keith (Bank of NH Pavilion), Craig Morgan (Delta Dental Stadium), Travis Tritt (New Hampshire Motor Speedway), and The Marshall Tucker Band, among others. In total, they have performed on the Main Stage for more than 30 national acts including Bucky Covington, Adam Lambert, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Eric Church, Rascal Flatts and Miley Cyrus.

The Henniker concert is by the town of Henniker, along with tonight’s sponsor, Ayer & Goss Fuels.

All concerts are free (although donations are welcome) and begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Angela Robinson Bandstand at Community Park on Main Street. If there is inclement weather, concerts will move indoors to the adjacent Community Center. Bring a chair, spread a blanket, visit a local restaurant, have a picnic supper on the lawn or sample some of the fare provided by this week’s Food Truck vendor: Mama Lauria’s Grinders & More. Join your neighbors and friends for an evening of fun, food and music.

To view the complete summer schedule and receive weather updates check the Town of Henniker website: http://www.henniker.org and our Facebook page: https://facebook.com/HennikerConcert.

Related Posts