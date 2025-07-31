New All Persons Trail in Town

Experience the Massabesic Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in an exciting new accessible way! Thanks to a Recreational Trails Program Grant administered by the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, and to the expertise of Lew Shelley of Snowhawk LLC, we are creating easier access through our sanctuary, gardens and trails with a flat, even, hardpacked stone dust surface, navigable by wheelchairs and strollers.

“The new meandering route through the gardens crosses a shaded bridge spanning pristine vernal pool habitat,” said Massabesic Center Director, Kimmie Whiteman. “It’s a wonderful way to listen to the birds while spying on frogs making their own cacophony of music.”

The new bridge connects the gardens to the South Hayfield Loop, with the accessible trail culminating at the Mine Pond Outdoor Classroom.

“We’ve seized this opportunity to enhance other aspects of our hiking trail experience and to allow for critical habitat restoration in the sanctuary while still linking up with the surrounding network of trails leading to Battery Point and to Blueberry Point,” said Whiteman.

The trails are open from dawn to dusk. Updated New Hampshire Audubon maps and trail signs will be installed this summer. Temporary maps with current open routes are available in the center, posted on the kiosks, and on NH Audubon’s website, http://www.nhaudubon.org/massabesic.

For alternate routes and parking, view Manchester Water Work’s trail system maps here. Please note, for the well-being of our wildlife and visitors and to preserve the enhanced accessible experience for our users, we remind visitors that dogs are prohibited on the sanctuary. As a courtesy, dogs are allowed in our parking lot for access to nearby Manchester Water Works property.

While in the parking lot, on the public road, and on Manchester Water Works property, dogs must be leashed at all times with all waste collected. Thank you for helping us preserve our lands and keep wildlife, visitors, and pets safe.

NH Audubon is an independent nonprofit, established in 1914, dedicated to the protection of New Hampshire’s natural environment for wildlife and people. With 40 wildlife sanctuaries and three centers, NH Audubon focuses on wildlife conservation research, wildlife habitat management, environmental policy, and environmental education. Learn more at nhaudubon.org.